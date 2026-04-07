The college football recruiting world has been kicking it up a notch, and they have now officially received some more news that comes as a shock.

2027 quarterback Andre Adams was originally supposed to commit to a college program on the 11th of April, but that is no longer the case.

Andre Adams Postpones His Commitment

Antioch's Andre Adams (10) passes the ball during their game at Clarksville High School Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. | Alan Poizner/For The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I have decided to postpone my commitment announcement. I will not be announcing my commitment on April 11th," Adams said on his X account.

This is a big blow to the team that was going to land his commitment, as he is the No. 134 player in the nation, No. 12 quarterback in the class of 2027, and the No. 4 player in the state of Tennessee, according to Rivals. He is also arguably the greatest high school quarterback that Antioch High School has ever had.

This comes just days after he received a prediction to land with one of the schools on his list. He was predicted by Rivals reporter and Kentucky Wildcats beat writer Nick Roush to land with the Wildcats on the 11th.

He will now play things out a bit more, but has yet to set a commitment date. He has also failed to set up official visits at this time, which is one of the more intriguing things about this being postponed. It is almost a safe bet that the dates of official visits will be released sooner rather than later.

Some of the other schools that have been standing out in his recruitment include the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, Vanderbilt Commodores, Florida State Seminoles, Mississippi State Bulldogs, and the Virginia Tech Hokies. These schools have all done a great job without a doubt, but the Wildcats have put themselves in the best position to succeed.

The gunslinger will be a guy who can come in and make some early strides in his career, and is by far one of the more athletic names in the country when it comes to the quarterback position.

Andrew Ivins from 247Sports shared an evaluation on the prospect recently, and it is worth taking a look at, as someone is going to get a star at the signal-caller position.

Andrew Ivins Evaluates Andre Adams

Antioch quarterback Andre Adams directs his receivers as he alludes the rush of Mt. Juliet at Mt. Juliet High School, Friday, Aug. 22, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images