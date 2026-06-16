Elite 4-Star LB Announces Top 3 College Football Programs

Uncommitted college football prospects in the class of 2027 are quickly approaching their commitments as they wrap up their official visits.

Four-star linebacker Jalaythan Mayfield is among the prospects nearing a college decision. The 6-foot-1, 230-pounder from Lincolnton, North Carolina, ranks as the No. 20 linebacker, No. 9 prospect in North Carolina and No. 228 overall prospect in the class, per Rivals.

Mayfield transferred from Foard High School to Lincolnton High School for his sophomore year.

Between 2024 and 2025, Mayfield logged 261 tackles, 44 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, three pass breakups, eight forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries (two returned for touchdowns), two kick blocks and a punt block.

Mayfield has also competed in the 100, 200 and 400-meter dashes and long and triple jumps as a part of Lincolnton's track and field team.

247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks described Mayfield as a "physical off-ball linebacker who thrives in the box" and noted he is "capable of playing through traffic in the run game and flashes some power as a striker" in a scouting report from earlier this month.

Mayfield will officially announce his college decision on Friday. Hayes Fawcett of Rivals reported that three 2026 College Football Playoff participants are the finalists for Mayfield's commitment.

Indiana

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti during the Indiana football spring game at Memorial Stadium on Thursday, April 23, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The reigning national champions extended their offer to Mayfield in May of 2025. The Hoosiers were first to receive an official visit from Mayfield back on April 17.

Indiana's 2027 recruiting class still has plenty of room, only holding 12 commits in mid-June. The Hoosiers have two four-star defensive commits in defensive end Myles Smith and defensive lineman Reinaldo Perez, but they are still in search of their first linebacker commit of the cycle.

Miami

The Hurricanes surfaced later in Mayfield's recruitment; they did not offer him a scholarship until early February. Miami marked the second of Mayfield's official visits on May 29.

Unlike Indiana, Miami boasts one of the deepest classes in the country with 19 commitments. The Hurricanes already hold three pledges from linebackers, two of which are from four-star prospects in AJ Randle (No. 6) and Noah Glover (No. 18). Three-star Jayvon Dawson is the other linebacker committed to Miami.

Georgia

Apr 18, 2026; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Chris Cole (9) tackles running back Chauncey Bowens (5) during the Georgia Spring football game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Bulldogs were one of the first teams to offer Mayfield back in January of 2025. He visited Georgia twice during the 2025 season, once during a spring practice and for an official visit on June 12.

Georgia's 2027 recruiting class has rapidly grown in number since the end of May. At linebacker, the Bulldogs already held a commitment from three-star Temorris Campbell Jr. but received a boost on June 1 with the commitment of four-star Joakim Gouda, the No. 16 linebacker in the class.