Elite 4-Star Safety Jaelyn Easterling-Flores Announces Top 6 College Football Programs

With summer in the rearview mirror, the class of 2028 is now the primary focus for college football programs on the recruiting trail.

The majority of these prospects will embark on visits to different programs in the coming weeks, but a handful are already closing in on their decisions with over a year to go until early signing day for the class of 2028.

Four-star safety Jaelyn Easterling-Flores is one of these prospects inching closer to a decision. The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder from Goodyear, Arizona is the No. 7 safety in the class, No. 4 player in Arizona and No. 66 overall prospect in Rivals' industry rankings for the class of 2028.

Easterling-Flores finished his sophomore season at Desert Edge High School with 45 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

While many 2028 prospects are taking visits throughout the regular season to gain a better understanding of where their interests lie, Easterling-Flores has already narrowed down a group of finalists for his commitment. Hayes Fawcett of Rivals reported on Saturday that Easterling-Flores is eyeing six schools for his commitment.

Easterling-Flores is considering four SEC programs

Oklahoma Sooners tight end Kaden Helms (18) looks to get by Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald (4) in the first half of the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LSU, Texas, Auburn and Oklahoma are the four SEC powers Easterling-Flores is gravitating toward in his recruitment. All four programs hold one 2028 commit each, although most of those commitments are from quarterbacks.

Three of Easterling-Flores' SEC finalists successfully recruited blue-chip safety talent to their 2027 classes. Both Texas and Oklahoma ventured into Alabama for top-30 safety prospects in Junior Tu'upo and Jaylen Scott while LSU recruited in-state target Jayden Anding, another top-30 safety prospect.

Auburn reeled in four safety commits in the 2027 cycle, but none rank as blue-chip prospects. The Tigers' highest-rated commit at safety is Knyair Crumb, the No. 53 prospect at his position.

Two ACC programs are in pursuit of Easterling-Flores

Nov 9, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Zachary Tobe (23) breaks up a pass intended for Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Isaiah Horton (2) in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Unsurprisingly, Miami is one of the two ACC powers catching Easterling-Flores' attention. The Hurricanes came painstakingly close to a national championship victory last season and have recruited at a rate that can keep them atop a weak conference.

Miami currently holds the No. 3 class nationally in the 2027 cycle. The Hurricanes didn't go far to find elite safety talent for their 2027 class, reeling in a pair of local top-30 prospects in Andre Hyppolite and Jaylyn Jones. Miami is the furthest finalist from Easterling-Flores' hometown of Goodyear, Arizona.

Georgia Tech is the other ACC program chasing Easterling-Flores. The majority of the Yellow Jackets' 2027 blue-chip talent is concentrated at the point of attack; Julian Elzey, who ranks as the No. 77 safety in the class, is Georgia Tech's highest rated 2027 safety commit.