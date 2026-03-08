There's a New No. 1 Recruiting Class in College Football

Freshman recruiting in college football has slackened up a bit, but the new No. 1 team in the recruiting rankings is obviously bucking that trend. After a weekend that saw five new verbal commitments, there's a new leader in the 2027 Rivals recruiting class rankings-- a team with no less than 19 verbal commitments already.

The New No. 1

The Oklahoma Sooners jumped to the top of the recruiting rankings after a weekend that added more verbal commitments than many traditional top 25 teams have yet compiled altogether in their 2027 recruiting classes. OU added four four-star recruits, including a top 20 national player.

NEW: Oklahoma takes over the No. 1 class in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings📈



The Sooners have landed five commitments in the past 48 hours and might not be done yet👀



Read: https://t.co/71g9MQw9fl pic.twitter.com/NqhLVDtbFf — Rivals (@Rivals) March 8, 2026

OU's Weekend Additions

Kentucky tight end prospect Seneca Driver was the biggest commitment of the weekend, with Driver ranked as Rivals' No. 18 player and top tight end prospect in the nation. Apparently, Driver has bonded with OU tight end coach Jason Witten, whose son is also part of the 2027 OU recruiting class.

Four-star in-state athlete Graydon Howell was another significant pick-up and gives OU three commitments in the top seven in-state prospects for 2027. A pair of offensive linemen, including five-star tackle Cooper Hackett have been in the fold for OU since fall.

A pair of Mobile, Alabama products also added themselves to the in-coming OU commit list, with QB Jamison Roberts (No. 250 nationally, No. 18 among QBs) and safety Jaylen Scott (No. 246 nationally, No. 27 among safeties) both coming on board. The fifth player added was interior offensive lineman Tyson Ross, a three-star prospect from Kansas.

Other Recruiting Competitors

Oklahoma's average prospect rating of 89.53 is 10th best in the nation, but with such a maelstorm of commits, OU's raw numbers have doubtlessly boosted their team ranking. To say that most other schools are lagging a bit behind in taking commitments is an understatement. No. 4 ranked Texas Tech, for instance, has taken only four commitments so far.

Some teams are even slower moving. After an offseason in which he added 40 portal players, new LSU coach Lane Kiffin has taken just two commitments from 2027 recruits. Not that Kiffin is alone-- seven SEC schools have taken just two commitments and Arkansas has just one.

Oklahoma finished No. 24 in Rivals' 2026 transfer portal ratings, adding 16 players while letting 27 former Sooners go. Within the SEC, only Georgia added fewer new players via the portal.

Perhaps OU's 10-win season in 2025 left Venables feeling more comfortable with long-term planning. Oddly, in four seasons in Norman, Venables has gone 6-7, 10-3, 6-7, and then 10-3. Oklahoma reached the 2025 College Football Playoff and presumably feels comfortable in avoiding a third losing season in five years. Given the talented headed into Norman, OU might have a big run ahead in the near future.