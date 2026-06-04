Nation's No. 1 Overall Recruit Jalen Brewster Linked to Third SEC Program Despite Commitment to Texas Tech

Ranked as the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2027, Jalen Brewster has been committed to the Texas Tech Red Raiders since last October, but that hasn't stopped other programs from pursuing him.

It also hasn't resulted in Brewster completely shutting down his recruitment either, as the Cedar Hill (TX) product has taken a handful of visits, both official and unofficial to some of the premier programs around the country. As confirmed by 247Sports, he has taken officials to Indiana, Miami and LSU dating back to April, and a Thursday report confirms he'll be taking another.

Who is Jalen Brewster visiting next?

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian leads his team on to the field before a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

As if there hasn't been enough friction between Texas Tech and the University of Texas, the Longhorns making a run at Brewster really might rev things up between Joey McGuire and Steve Sarkisian.

As reported by 247Sports' Mike Roach, Brewster is expected to take an official visit to Austin this weekend, with the Longhorns joining both Florida and LSU as SEC schools doing more than their due diligence on the dominant defensive lineman.

Source confirms to ESPN that five-star Texas Tech commit Jalen Brewster, ESPN's No. 1 overall prospect in 2027, will visit Texas this weekend.



Brewster has been committed to the Red Raiders since Oct. 2025. He spent last weekend at LSU. https://t.co/ciHPPWeEEU — Eli Lederman (@ByEliLederman) June 4, 2026

While Texas Tech hasn't been known for landing five-stars in the past, the program's emergence as a NIL powerhouse has certainly changed that narrative. If Brewster were to sign with the Red Raiders, he'd be the highest-ranked commit in program history.

In fact, eight of the program's top-10 highest-ranked recruits have all committed in the McGuire/new NIL era for Tech.

As it stands right now, the Red Raiders hold the No. 24 class in the country. However, losing the top player in the class would certainly cause them to free-fall out of the top 25. As for the other three schools in the mix, Texas has the No. 26 class in the country, LSU has the No. 62 class and Florida has the No. 5 class in the country.

Is this a bad sign for Texas Tech's chances?

Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire on the sidelines against the Oregon Ducks. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Considering this will be the sixth different visit that Brewster has taken since his commitment, it certainly isn't a positive. However, Texas Tech and its fans had to have known this has been a possibility, as Brewster made it abundantly clear after the departure of defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch, he would consider his options.

When Rivals asked in February whether his commitment to Texas Tech was "solid" following Fitch's departure, Brewster reportedly fired off a simple "no."

Now, Texas Tech may have the financial freedom to sweeten the pot and outspend everyone, but that could set a precedent for future commits to attempt to do the same to them as well. Regardless, the Red Raiders and everyone involved have plenty of work to do in this one.