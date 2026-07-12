Elite 5-Star DL's Big 12 Commitment Ranked No. 1 in 2027 Recruiting Cycle

The most important decision that has so far been made in the 2027 college football recruiting sweepstakes naturally centers around the top ranked player in the country.

But there are still more questions than answers around consensus five-star defensive lineman Jalen Brewster amid some intense speculation around his future, and whether he could end up defecting from one program to another.

The question that is answered? That no other prospect in the nation has made a more consequential commitment in the 2027 class, according to a new expert ranking.

The top Big 12 football commit this recruiting cycle

Being the top ranked overall prospect in the country would naturally imply that your commitment was the most important in any conference, and that is the case for Brewster’s current pledge to Texas Tech.

That one commitment was ranked as the No. 1 such decision by any football prospect across the Big 12 this cycle, according to the latest Rivals industry rankings.

It’s an impressive list, and one that the Red Raiders overwhelmingly dominate.

Top Big 12 commits in the 2027 Rivals Industry Rankings👀https://t.co/UQebBg6yQl pic.twitter.com/s2FSuAupLZ — Rivals (@Rivals) July 11, 2026

Eight of the 10 most important Big 12 pledges and the top six themselves are all betting on Joey McGuire’s program, with five-star edge Anthony Sweeney sitting in the No. 2 position and elite wide receiver Benny Easter, Jr. in at No. 3.

Jalen Brewster is still a Red Raider, for now

For more than nine months, Brewster has been a verbal to Texas Tech and McGuire, who led the program to a Big 12 championship and College Football Playoff berth last season, and who once coached at Cedar Hill (Tex.), where Brewster currently stars.

But the last several weeks have shown he’s more than willing to listen to other schools.

Mostly, he’s listening to LSU, which has taken extra care to make Brewster know that he’s a priority target of the Lane Kiffin regime, which has built an impressive debut class and a formidable NIL treasury to make a run at taking over the SEC.

Kiffin recently hosted Brewster to LSU’s five-star weekend this summer, and insider speculation is flying that the No. 1 prospect could ultimately be convinced by their presentation.

Texas Tech is still very much in this race

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Naturally, any rumors around Brewster potentially flipping must come at the expense of Texas Tech’s position, but that position is still very sound.

The bond with McGuire and the work the program – on the back of its recent defensive improvement and NIL infrastructure – has put into initially convincing the prospect to commit still appear to have the advantage.

It’s the biggest commitment in the Big 12, but there’s still work to do in preventing it from becoming the biggest one in the SEC.