Nation's No. 10 TE Heavily Linked to Four Elite College Football Programs

One of the nation's top tight end prospects has scheduled an official visit and may be seriously considering a group of four teams as his recruitment takes off. While no player can sign with a school until November's Early Signing Day, commitments are beginning to arrive from some of the nation's best tight ends and another one might not be far behind.

Four-star Tennessee tight end prospect Malik Howard is a standout 2027 recruit. Howard is currently ranked as the nation's No. 10 tight end prospect in the Rivals Industry rankings. He recently jumped from No. 28 at his position and now finds himself just outside the national top 200 overall prospects at No. 208.

Tight end setting up visit, reportedly in June

The 6'4", 220 pound Howard recently took an unofficial visit to Notre Dame, and according to Rivals expert Mike Singer, the Irish could make a play for Howard's commitment. "Notre Dame has felt really good about the communication that they've had with Howard leading up to this visit," said Singer. "I think Notre Dame's trending up," he later noted, reporting that Howard plans to visit the Irish in June on an official visit.

Howard's other top schools

Rivals has previously indicated that Howard plans to make an official visit to Alabama in late May, and the Tide remain another team in the hunt for Howard. Singer also noted Tennessee and LSU as schools potentially in the mix for Howard in their respective 2027 recruiting classes. In fact, Howard reportedly plans to visit the Vols.

Recruiting overview from Howard's school choices

Notre Dame's move for Howard is consistent with an impressive 2027 recruiting effort that is ongoing. The Irish are currently ranked seventh nationally in Rivals' team rankings, with nine verbal commits already set for 2027. That group currently includes three top 100 national recruits, but no tight ends yet.

Tennessee is Howard's other top school that has been busiest so far in its 2027 class, with six commits earning the Vols a No. 14 Rivals team ranking. The Vols have a top 100 recruit on board, but also haven't yet nabbed any tight ends.

Meanwhile, Alabama has picked up just four commitments and so is ranked 19th in the 2027 team rankings. The Tide have yet to add a top 200 player to their class, but do have a committed tight end in 6'7" New York target Oakley Keegan.

LSU has picked up just a pair of 2027 commits so far, which places the Tigers outside the scope of the Rivals team rankings. Both commits currently on board are top 100 recruits and LSU has yet to nab any tight ends.

Meanwhile, three of the top eight tight ends in the Rivals Industry recruiting lists have picked schools. Kentucky prep target Seneca Driver picked Oklahoma, while Missouri prepstar Jack Brown decided to stay home and play for Mizzou, and Wisconsin target Korz Loken likewise picked the home-state Badgers.