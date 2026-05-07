Nation’s No. 8 WR Recruit Osani Gayles Announces Top 5 College Football Programs

The frenziness of the NCAA Transfer Portal has leaked down to the high school level.

In this age of the sport, it's no longer a surprise when recruits switch schools, whether that's to garner more opportunities or showcase themselves on a higher stage.

There aren't many more renowned programs than IMG Academy. The prep powerhouse is typically stacked with some of the top prospects in the country, producing well-known names such as Carnell Tate (Ohio State), Nolan Smith (Georgia), J.J. McCarthy (Michigan), and Evan Neal (Alabama), among many others.

READ MORE: Nation’s No. 8 RB Set To Choose Between Four Major College Football Programs

Four-star wide receiver Osani Gayles has a chance to be the next recruit to follow in their footsteps. Gayles began his prep career on the West Coast but moved to IMG Academy ahead of his junior season.

Multiple P4 programs are targeting Gayles ahead of an important summer.

Four-Star WR Osani Gayles Has 5 Programs In Pursuit

IMG Academy's Osani Gayles (13) rushes for yards against Mandarin's Tamajh Mitchell (7) during the first quarter of a high school football matchup at Mandarin High School, Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The IMG Academy Ascenders defeated the Mandarin Mustangs 57-7. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Wednesday, Gayles announced he was trimming his recruitment down to five schools.

Alabama, Tennessee, Washington, Notre Dame, and Stanford made the cut, per Rivals' Hayes Fawcett.

The Crimson Tide is the most recent suitor out of the contenders, joining Gayles' recruitment last October. Tennessee, Washington, Notre Dame, and Stanford have been in the mix for over a year.

Gayles plans to officially visit all five of his finalists. He hasn't outlined a timeline for a decision.

Notre Dame hosted Gayles for a trip last month. The Fighting Irish recently added four-star quarterback Wonderful Monds IV.

READ MORE: Struggling College Football Program Turns To Transfer Portal QB For Fresh Start

During his junior season at IMG Academy, Gayles caught 20 passes for 492 yards and 5 touchdowns. He added 5 carries for 70 yards and another score. Gayles averaged 24.6 yards per reception.

Gayles posted three games with 100+ receiving yards, including a season-high 3 catches for 122 yards and a touchdown in a 49-14 victory against Central High School on September 26.

The 5-foot-11.5, 185-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 48 overall prospect, the No. 8 WR, and the No. 6 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

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