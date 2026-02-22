Peter Bourque, one of the top Class of 2027 quarterback recruits in the country, had been committed to Michigan since August, but he backed off that pledge last Tuesday and reopened his recruitment.

There are now three fresh favorites, among other interested suitors, for the highly coveted QB from Hingham, Massachusetts, per On3/Rivals insider Steve Wiltfong.

"He said he's been talking a ton with Penn State, he's been talking a ton with Georgia, and Virginia Tech's certainly very prominent," Wiltfong said on Rivals' YouTube show. "You've got some other schools emerging, like North Carolina, Michigan State, Washington, Florida, to name a few others."

Bourque, a 6-foot-4, 195-pound dual-threat quarterback at Tabor Academy in Massachusetts, is the No. 8-ranked QB and No. 90 overall prospect in the 2027 class, per the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Per stats posted by 247Sports, Bourque completed 63.3% of his passes for 2,241 yards and 18 TDs while also rushing for 688 yards and 15 TDs for a 9-0 Tabor Academy team last season. He was named the Massachusetts Gatorade Player of the Year and is the top-ranked football recruit from the state.

Bourque's initial Michigan commitment came to the previous coaching staff, but former head coach Sherrone Moore was fired in December, and longtime Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham took over with a new staff, including offensive coordinator Jason Beck (also from Utah).

"I think he wanted it to work out for Michigan. He committed to the Wolverines for more than just the football component, but I don't think he ever felt completely comfortable once the new staff got into Ann Arbor," Wiltfong said.

"I talked to him this week, and he said just the uncertainty -- he wants to make sure he's making the best decision for him. He's going to take some visits this spring, and he didn't think it would be right doing that as someone committed to Michigan, so he reopened this process."

Six of the top 11 quarterbacks in the Rivals Industry Ranking for the 2027 class are already committed in No. 2 Kavian Bryant (Texas Tech), No. 4 Trae Taylor (Nebraska), No. 5 Jayce Johnson (Texas A&M), No. 9 Peyton Houston (LSU), No. 10 Brady Edmunds (Ohio State) and No. 11 Kamden Lopati (Illinois). That underscores how much interest there should be in Bourque as he reopens his recruitment.

Michigan, meanwhile, pivoted with increased interest in Lopati, out of West Valley City, Utah.

Watch Bourque's junior season highlights here.