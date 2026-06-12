National Powerhouse Emerges as Biggest Threat to Flip College Football's No. 1 Overall Prospect

Jalen Brewster is ranked as the No. 1 overall player in the class of 2027, and has been committed to the Texas Tech Red Raiders since last October.

While that sentence may have stunned college football fans as recently as 2022, the Red Raiders are the perfect representation of just how quickly a program can become a national powerhouse and contender. With the emergence of NIL, programs like Texas Tech and Indiana have gone from middle of the pack or bottom dwellers to title contenders, which also impacts their ability to recruit.

Although Texas Tech has enjoyed bringing in top recruits at a clip they have never experienced, Brewster's recruitment is far from over, and multiple SEC powerhouses are working to flip him. However, as revealed on On3's "Inside Scoop," there is one program that has emerged as the biggest threat.

SEC Power is coming for Jalen Brewster

Florida head coach Jon Sumrall enjoys a laugh before the Orange and Blue game at Steve Spurrier Field. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As confirmed by National Recruiting Analyst Sam Spiegelman, the Miami Hurricanes were at one point pressing for Brewster, but seem to be backing off, after canceling his official visit of his. However, the Florida Gators have not given up and are pushing as hard as anyone.

"Miami was one of the teams this spring poking around with the No. 1 player in America (Brewster), who's committed to the Red Raiders," Spiegelman said. "Everyone has been lining up to get their shot at Jalen Brewster. If you were to ask sources and I certainly did, which team might be positioned best to make a run at Texas Tech, the answer would probably be Florida, unanimously."

As broken down by Spiegelman, Florida has the history and the NIL money to give Texas Tech something to worry about, as Brewster will be heading to Gainesville for a third visit in the near future.

The Gators have been a recruiting juggernaut in their few months with first-year head coach Jon Sumrall. He has put together the No. 5 class in the country with four top-100 recruits committed, headlined by five-star offensive lineman and No. 3 overall recruit Maxwell Hiller.

With Texas Tech expected to host Brewster next week for a visit, they will need to really sell Brewster on being a Red Raider, and maybe even sweeten his NIL deal if possible.