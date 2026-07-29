College Football’s No. 2 Overall Prospect Emerges as Top Flip Target for Two SEC Powers

Of the 38 composite five-star recruits in the 2027 class, only one remains uncommitted with August right around the corner.

That doesn't mean the action on the recruiting trail is over. In fact, things should only get crazier from here, with the possibility of flips leading up to the Early Signing Period in December.

There's no time for college coaching staffs to rest, as the wheel is always turning.

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The Florida Gators are off to a hot start under new head coach Jon Sumrall. Florida has racked up 26 commitments, including 12 who are rated in the top-200, sitting at No. 9 in the country.

The class is headlined by five-star offensive tackle Maxwell Hiller, the No. 2 overall recruit in the country.

Hiller committed to the Gators back in April and didn't take any official visits outside of his trip to Gainesville in June.

That isn't stopping other programs from trying to get their foot in the door, as there is a long way to go until Hiller puts pen to paper.

Two SEC Programs Still Trying To Flip Maxwell Hiller From Florida

The LSU Tigers and Tennessee Volunteers are the two programs still making the strongest effort to flip Hiller from Florida.

“The most I hear from, I’d say, are LSU and Tennessee," Hiller said in an interview with On3's Corey Bender.

Hiller is considering visits to other schools during the season, though he didn't detail his plans.

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Florida will have to keep an eye on its top recruit. Hiller is scheduled to make it to town multiple times this fall, giving the Gators an opportunity to lock him down.

At the same time, a prospect as coveted as Hiller is bound to keep receiving interest until he disengages.

LSU is always a program to watch out for, considering the way Lane Kiffin operates on the trail. The Tigers have the No. 10 class in the country, including four-star offensive tackle Terrance Smith and three-star offensive tackle Amaziah Siale.

Tennessee recently splurged for five-star running back David Gabriel Georges, winning out over Ohio State. The Volunteers certainly have the funds if that's the game Hiller wants to play.

Either way, it creates a situation that Florida needs to stamp out before it turns into a fire.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 2 overall prospect, the No. 1 IOL, and the No. 1 recruit in Pennsylvania in the 2027 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

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