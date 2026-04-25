No. 1 College Football QB Prospect Announces Commitment After Heated Recruitment

The race to acquire the premier prospects in the 2027 college football recruiting cycle has tightened in April of the 2026 offseason.

Prospects all across the country continue to trim their lists of schools and schedule official visits in preparation for their commitments. Many of these prospects have made their college decisions in the months leading up to their official visits for the summer.

One of the newest commitments in the 2027 recruiting cycle is that of five-star quarterback Elijah Haven, who committed to Alabama on Saturday.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, ranks as the No. 1 quarterback, No. 2 player in Louisiana and No. 12 overall prospect in the class of 2027, per Rivals.

In three seasons as the starting quarterback at Dunham School, Haven has thrown for 9,229 yards, 134 touchdown passes and 17 interceptions and run for 2,383 yards and 44 more touchdowns.

Haven has guided Dunham to the Louisiana Division III Select State Championship in each of the last two seasons, winning the game in the latter of the two.

247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins referred to Haven as a "supersized quarterback that is going to have a chance to be the face of a franchise with his tools" and noted that he "can distribute from the pocket or on the move" in a scouting report he released in December of 2025. Ivins' NFL comparison to Haven is longtime NFL backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

With Haven's commitment, Alabama now holds two commitments from quarterbacks in the 2027 recruiting cycle. Four-star quarterback Trent Seaborn, who was previously Alabama's highest-ranked commit in the class, committed to the Crimson Tide on Oct. 20, 2025.

Other programs interested in Haven

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) is tackled by Auburn Tigers linebacker Elijah Melendez (9) and safety Anquon Fegans (21) | John Reed-Imagn Images

The battle to land Haven's commitment came down to a handful of SEC programs. The runner-up for Haven's choice was Georgia; the Bulldogs offered Haven a scholarship while he was attending a camp there in June of 2025. He visited Georgia again for its game against Texas last November.

Georgia has now finished on the wrong end of a five-star quarterback commitment in each of the last two recruiting cycles. 2026 five-star Jared Curtis flipped his commitment to Vanderbilt on early signing day back in December, so the Bulldogs scrambled and found former Oregon four-star signee Bryson Beaver in the transfer portal.

The school opposite Alabama in the Iron Bowl was another program long thought to be a contender for Haven. Auburn underwent a coaching change a little more than a year after it offered Haven a scholarship, but he attended the Tigers' junior day at the beginning of February.

Haven was the highest-ranked quarterback the Tigers were interested in, but they already missed on other notable prospects like Gunner Rivers and Israel Abrams in the cycle.

Florida was one of the four schools Haven announced he was down to back in January. Like Auburn, the Gators also parted ways with a coach in the middle of the 2025 season, but their pursuit of Haven was not as strong as Auburn's.

Florida also picked up a commitment from four-star Davin Davidson earlier this month; he ranks as the No. 9 quarterback in the class.