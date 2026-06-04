SEC Continues Recruiting Takeover with Majority of Top Five Classes in 2027 Rankings

The SEC's three-year national championship drought is a hot topic of conversation entering the 2026 college football season.

Now that paying players is legal, programs across the country are assembling the best teams their money can buy in the NCAA transfer portal. The portal cycle scatters talent each offseason, making it tougher for teams to stockpile every year.

While the portal has brought about a new challenge for the SEC, the conference remains strong in recruiting high school talent. The possession of talent hotbeds like Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Texas within its footprint gives the SEC a leg up in recruiting top-tier talent.

Even without much recent success on the biggest stage of college football, recruits still hold the SEC in high regard. In Rivals' updated team recruiting rankings for the 2027 cycle, three of the top five classes are held by SEC programs.

Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko takes the field prior to the game against the Miami Hurricanes | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Ranked No. 1 overall, the Aggies' 2027 class possesses both depth and star power. Texas A&M has landed 18 total commits in the cycle with six months to go until the early signing period, and nearly a third of those commits are rated as five-star prospects by Rivals.

The earliest of the five-star commits came from secondary prospects in November of 2025 with the additions of Kamarui Dorsey and Raylaun Henry. Dorsey completely shut down his recruitment in late May.

In the spring, the Aggies received commitments from five-star defensive end Zyron Forstall, interior offensive lineman Kennedy Brown and offensive tackle Mark Matthews. All three rank as top 20 prospects in the class.

Nine four-star prospects have committed to Texas A&M's 2027 recruiting class, four of which are from within state borders. Six of the Aggies' nine four-star commits announced their decisions in 2025.

Oklahoma

In addition to holding the second-highest ranked class in the country, the Sooners currently hold the second-largest class in the country at 23 commits, trailing only Minnesota (27 commits). Oklahoma was active on the recruiting trail early in the 2027 cycle, adding 10 of its commitments in 2025.

Two of Oklahoma's earliest commitments in its 2027 class came from a pair of five-star, in-state offensive tackles on Sept. 25, 2025. Less than a month after announcing a commitment to Texas Tech, No. 2 offensive tackle Cooper Hackett flipped to the Sooners. No. 4 offensive tackle Kaeden Penny committed to Oklahoma almost a year after receiving his offer.

Oklahoma holds 12 commitments from four-star prospects, the majority of which are from out-of-state talent. Athlete Greydon Howell and cornerback Gabriel Osborne Jr. are the only four-star commits from the state of Oklahoma.

Florida

Florida head coach Jon Sumrall enjoys a laugh before the Orange and Blue game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Gators sit at No. 5 overall thanks to a four-month stretch where they landed 17 commitments. The most prized of Florida's commitments came from five-star interior offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller on April 8, the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the class.

Per usual, much of the higher-end talent in Florida's class is from within state borders. Quarterback Davin Davidson, wide receivers Tramond Collins, Elias Pearl and Anthony Jennings, and cornerback Amare Nugent are all from Florida and rank as four-star prospects.

Georgia has also provided the Gators with a fair share of four-star prospects. Running back Andrew Beard, offensive tackle Kennedee Jackson, linebacker Ja'Bios Smith and cornerback Aamaury Fountain have all committed to the Gators since the start of April.