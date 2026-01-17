No. 1 college football recruit heavily linked to five major programs

Five-star cornerback John Meredith III announced on X on January 7 that he is transferring from Euless Trinity to North Crowley for his senior season.

Meredith is listed at 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, and is the consensus top-ranked cornerback in the Class of 2027 across major recruiting services.

The Fort Worth native carries a 91 grade from ESPN, which has labeled him an elite, multi-tool defensive back.

Meredith has 33-inch arms, ran a sub-22-second 200 meters as a sophomore, and owns a triple jump mark exceeding 43 feet, traits that underscore his coverage range, recovery speed, and ball-skills versatility.

In October 2025, Meredith released a public top-11 that included Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, SMU, and USC.

Since his transfer, however, five programs have emerged as the primary contenders: Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, SMU, and Texas A&M.

Each has been categorized as showing “warm” interest in Meredith according to 247Sports’ college-list tracking.

Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen Deboer walks on the field before the 2026 Rose Bowl | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

For any of the five programs, Meredith represents both an immediate talent upgrade at boundary and slot coverage and a recruiting trophy that signals program momentum, particularly for SEC and Big Ten powers competing for elite Texas talent.

Alabama has long excelled at producing NFL defensive backs and prioritizes long, press-capable corners. While the Crimson Tide already signed elite defensive backs such as Jordan Edmonds in the 2026 class, adding Meredith, the nation’s No. 1 overall recruit, would sustain top-tier depth and reinforce a secondary that faces elite SEC passing attacks on a weekly basis.

Ohio State’s defensive development pipeline consistently turns five-star cornerbacks into high draft picks. The Buckeyes value length, physicality, and man-coverage ability, and Meredith’s size and athletic profile align cleanly with their schematic needs in the Big Ten.

Texas, meanwhile, has emphasized keeping elite in-state talent home while rebuilding secondary depth following recent roster turnover. As a top national recruit from Texas, Meredith would immediately elevate the Longhorns’ class and address perimeter coverage issues that surfaced over the 2025 season.

SMU also continues to bolster its regional recruiting profile by targeting top local prospects as it builds ACC competitiveness. While not traditionally a national destination for defensive backs, SMU’s improving defensive recruiting could offer Meredith early playing time and a leadership role.

Finally, Texas A&M has aggressively pursued cornerbacks and defensive playmakers, including multiple top-100 defensive backs in the 2027 class. Meredith’s length and ball skills would complement A&M’s SEC schedule and depth chart as the program pushes toward national contention.

