No. 1 College Football WR Recruit Narrowing In On Decision Amid Official Visits

The 2027 college football recruiting cycle is in full swing in late April of the 2026 offseason.

A large number of prospects have either already chosen their college destination or have set a commitment date to make that decision. The beginning of each summer marks a busy season of official visits followed by a wave of commitments in July and August.

Among the marquee prospects who have yet to announce their college commitment is five-star wide receiver Monshun Sales. The 6-foot-5, 195-pounder from Indianapolis, Indiana, ranks as the No. 1 wide receiver, No. 1 prospect in Indiana and the No. 7 overall prospect in the 2027 cycle, per Rivals.

Sales has combined for 71 receptions, 1,362 yards and 16 touchdowns over the course of his sophomore and junior seasons at Lawrence North High School. He participates in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, long jump and 4x100-meter relay for Lawrence North's track and field team, qualifying for the state meet in those events.

247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins referred to Sales as "one of the biggest freakshows in the country with his hulking frame and elite athletic markers" and said that he "attacks leverage with easy acceleration" in a scouting report from February.

Sales is already in the midst of his extensive tour of official visits over the next few months. His first official visit was to reigning national champion Indiana on April 24, the closest school on his visit list to Indianapolis.

In an interview with Steve Wiltfong of Rivals, Sales voiced his approval for Indiana as a place for him to grow into an NFL-ready product, citing Omar Cooper Jr. as an example.

"I think it's the coaching and preparation," Sales told Wiltfong. "Being at Indiana, you will learn so much and become a smarter player and person."

A potential commitment from Sales would mark the first of its kind for Indiana. The Hoosiers built their national championship run in 2025 largely from portal finds, not talent they recruited from high school. Not only would Sales be an in-state commitment, but he would be Indiana's first-ever five-star recruit.

Where else is Sales visiting this summer?

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) celebrates a catch during the Cotton Bowl | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With a high recruiting ranking comes stiff competition among Power Four programs to land Sales' commitment. Wiltfong reported that Sales has scheduled four more official visits in the months after his visit to Indiana.

Ohio State is the other Big Ten program vying for Sales in the cycle, hosting him for an official visit on June 12. Unlike Indiana, which is trying to make an unprecedented move by landing Sales, Ohio State is looking to add to an eight-year streak of adding five-star wide receiver talent, dating all the way back to Garrett Wilson in the 2019 recruiting cycle.

Alabama is the first SEC school Sales will officially visit on May 29. Sales has unofficially visited Alabama sparingly, most recently venturing to Tuscaloosa at the end of January. The Crimson Tide is not a stranger to five-star talent at wide receiver or at any position in the last two decades, but Sales would be its first five-star wide receiver signee since Ryan Coleman-Williams in the 2024 cycle.

Texas is the other SEC program that will receive a visit from Sales on June 5. The Longhorns already hold a commitment from five-star wide receiver Easton Royal, although there is a growing suspicion that LSU will end up keeping him in his hometown of Baton Rouge.

Miami will be the last stop on Sales' official visit tour on June 19. Sales previously visited the Hurricanes for their game against Florida in September of 2025. Miami currently holds four-star wide receiver Nick Lennear's commitment, but it did lose Ah'Mari Stevens' commitment to LSU earlier this month.