No. 1 OL in South Carolina Announces Top Five College Football Programs

Nate Carson is one of the most coveted offensive linemen in the 2027 class, and his recruitment just got a lot more defined.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pound interior offensive lineman from Irmo, South Carolina announced his top five schools on Wednesday, and it's a list that should make several major programs feel good about their standing.

Carson told Rivals' Hayes Fawcett that South Carolina, Clemson, Georgia, Tennessee and Texas A&M make up his final group.

The in-state battle for Carson

The most compelling storyline in Carson's recruitment may be happening right in his backyard.

South Carolina leads the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine at 38.4 percent, with Clemson sitting second at 27 percent. That's a combined 65-plus percent probability concentrated within 100 miles of Irmo.

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer & Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney appear to have their programs well-positioned for Carson. | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Both schools have made serious investments in the relationship. Carson has taken eight unofficial visits to South Carolina and six to Clemson, and he has official visits scheduled at Clemson on May 29 and South Carolina on June 19.

The Gamecocks landed the first offer back in September 2024 and have been his most frequent destination. Carson has been candid about his comfort level in Columbia. "It's 20 minutes away, my hometown," he told 247Sports. "I like the new OL coach (Randy Clements) coming in. I mean, it was my first offer. I love coach Beamer and I really do trust coach Beamer and what he's doing there."

South Carolina OL coach Randy Clements is listed as his primary recruiter on multiple platforms, and the proximity factor is real.

UGA, Tennessee, Texas A&M make noise from the outside

The out-of-state programs on Carson's list are not just filling spots.

Tennessee checks in third on the RPM at 9 percent, and Carson has an official visit scheduled in Knoxville on June 5. He attended a Tennessee junior day in January and made an unofficial visit in September 2025, indicating a genuine and sustained interest.

Texas A&M received its offer in April 2026 and also has an official visit set for June 5. The Aggies rank second in 247Sports' interest board among programs actively pursuing Carson and are clearly pushing hard in a short window.

NEWS: Four-Star IOL Nate Carson is down to 5 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’6 290 IOL is ranked as the No. 1 OL in South Carolina (per Rivals Industry)



Where Should He Go?https://t.co/7gRGvrdRyK pic.twitter.com/FhTtT97GLl — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 22, 2026

Georgia holds an offer but does not appear in the top RPM percentages, suggesting they remain more of a wildcard than a frontrunner at this stage.

Carson is ranked as high as No. 21 at his position nationally according to 247Sports, and Rivals tabs him as the No. 1 offensive lineman in South Carolina. His official visit schedule this spring will likely shape where this one lands.

His official to South Carolina is scheduled for the weekend of June 19.