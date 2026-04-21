Predicting Landing Spots for Top 3 Uncommitted Recruits for 2027

While the 2027 recruiting season is gaining momentum, there are still plenty of top recruits who are undecided. Even after Florida picked up a massive commitment with offensive line star Max Hiller, three of the top seven players in the 2027 class, according to Rivals' Industry Rankings, have yet to make a verbal commitment.

Here's a rundown on the top players still on the board and a prediction as to where each will end up starting his college football career.

John Meredith, CB

A 6'2" cornerback from Texas, Meredith is the top cornerback prospect in the class. He's very much a truly national recruit, with in-state powers Texas and Texas A&M among a group of six favorite schools that Meredith has circulated. The other top candidates are Alabama, Miami, Notre Dame, and Ohio State.

Meredith is slated for official visits in May and June to Alabama, Texas, Texas A&M, and Ohio State. The conventional wisdom since last fall around his recruitment is that A&M is Meredith's likely destination, with the Aggies and Mike Elko putting together a strong 2027 class. Alabama is very sincere in interest as well. It is notable that Ohio State currently has the final visit spot.

Still, the Aggies are the front-runner and will likely center a top five national class around Meredith.

Mark Matthews, OT

While recent Florida commit Hiller is the nation's top interior line prospect, Matthews, a 6'5" specimen from Florida, is the top tackle prospect. He weighs around 300 pounds, but is as solid as a rock, and should be ready to contribute from day one.

Earlier this month, Matthews named a top four schools. Miami has long been the favorite and the Hurricanes are very much within the fray. Georgia, LSU, and Texas A&M are the other favorites, with A&M a relatively recent addition to Matthews' potential favorites. Matthews had taken unofficial visits to Florida, Ohio State, and Notre Dame, but they're apparently out of contention.

Miami remains the favorite, but A&M's late movement is cause for concern for Hurricane fans. Still, Miami makes the most sense and would be the best bet.

Monshun Sales, WR

The top receiver prospect in the country, Sales is a lanky 6'5" athlete from Indiana. Sales has a slated list of all five official visits, so it's probably not a stretch to consider these programs as his likelist landing spots. He'll head to in-state contender Indiana over the weekend, then to Alabama to end May, with June visits scheduled to Texas, Ohio State, and Miami.

Alabama is the favorite in Sales' recruitment, and the Tide will likely put on the full-court press to get a commitment in his late May visit. Miami getting the final visit spot is an interesting development. The Hurricanes could be the late mover here, but Alabama remains the most plausible landing spot.

Texas A&M coach Mike Elko is involved with two of the top three uncommitted prospects. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images