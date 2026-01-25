No. 1 OT prospect strongly linked to three major college football programs

The end of every college football season brings about a critical period for roster management across the sport.

Programs put the finishing touches on their 2026 high school signing classes in December and have mostly wrapped up their transfer portal classes for 2026. The 2027 high school football recruiting class is the next order of business for roster acquisitions.

A decent number of 2027 prospects have already made their college commitments, but most remain uncommitted. One of the best uncommitted prospects in the class is five-star offensive tackle Mark Matthews.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder is from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He is considered a top-three prospect nationally, the No. 1 player in Florida and the No. 1 offensive tackle in the class by both 247Sports and Rivals.

Only ESPN 300 ranks Matthews lower, marking him as the No. 4 offensive tackle and No. 10 overall player in the class.

"Very green from a technical standpoint and is still learning all the ebbs and flows of trench warfare, but flashes elite reactionary skills for someone of his stature and has limited issues finding leverage," Andrew Ivins of 247Sports wrote. "Quick to get out of his stance and get to work. Frequently balanced and in control of his body."

With his high rating as a prospect, Matthews has drawn interest from programs across the Power Four landscape as a potential addition to their 2027 recruiting class. Matthews is reportedly interested in three major programs.

Miami

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

St. Thomas Aquinas High School is approximately 30 minutes from Hard Rock Stadium by car. Matthews visited Miami for its football games against Notre Dame and Florida toward the beginning of the season.

Another selling point for the Hurricanes is that they have one of the most heralded offensive line coaches in college football as a head coach in Mario Cristobal. Offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa is a likely first-round choice in the 2026 NFL draft off the 2025 starting offensive line, but James Brockermeyer, Anez Cooper and Markel Bell will likely hear their names called later in the draft.

Texas A&M

Matthews visited Texas A&M for its game against Auburn last September. Like Miami, the Aggies will likely have four 2025 offensive line starters headed for the NFL draft in Chase Bisontis, Trey Zuhn III, Armaj Reed-Adams and Dametrious Crownover.

The Aggies already have a 2027 offensive tackle commitment in four-star Kaeden Scott from San Antonio, Texas. Texas A&M only has one incoming 2026 high school offensive tackle prospect in three-star Avery Morcho, and it is bringing in two transfers in Wilkin Formby (Alabama) and Tyree Adams (LSU).

Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day looks on during the 2025 Cotton Bowl | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Ohio State is the third and final program Matthews is eyeing as a possible college destination. The Buckeyes are not sending as many to the NFL draft from their 2025 offensive line as center Carson Hinzman is returning, and guard Tegra Tshabola transferred to Kentucky.

Ohio State has a trio of three-star offensive tackles committed in the 2027 class with Mason Wilt, Brody McNeel and Kellen Wymer. Four-star Sam Greer and three-star Landry Brede are the only 2026 additions as the Buckeyes did not utilize the portal for an offensive tackle, choosing to promote the depth they had in 2025.