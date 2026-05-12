No. 1 Overall College Football Prospect Named Best Big 12 Commit in 2027 Class

The month of May brings about an important time for each college football recruiting cycle.

Every year, prospects from all corners of the country embark on their official visits to the schools they find most intriguing in May. The month also ushers in a period where prospects commit more frequently than in the earlier stages of the cycle.

The top prospect in the class of 2027 announced his college commitment a long time ago. Five-star defensive lineman Jalen Brewster announced his commitment to Texas Tech all the way back on Oct. 4, 2025, over a year before the 2027 early signing period.

The 6-foot-3, 302-pounder from Cedar Hill, Texas, ranks as the No. 1 overall prospect on Rivals, ESPN300 and 247Sports Composite.

Cedar Hill High School utilizes Brewster as both a defensive lineman and a short-yardage running back, logging 142 rushing yards in 2025.

He earned Utility Player of the Year for Texas District 11-6A. Brewster participated in both the Under Armour All-America Game and Polynesian Bowl back in January.

247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks noted that Brewster "flashes sudden redirection that fosters playmaking in the trenches" and referred to him as "experienced inside and in a two-point edge alignment" in a scouting report from September of 2025.

Brewster received more praise from Rivals on Tuesday. The recruiting service ranked Brewster as the No. 1 commit on its list of the current top 10 commits to Big 12 schools in the 2027 recruiting cycle.

What other Big 12 schools are represented on Rivals' list?

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Ryan Staub (16) scrambles with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Houston Cougars | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Eight of the 10 players on Rivals' rankings are committed to Texas Tech. The six highest-ranked players, along with the eighth and ninth-ranked players, all committed to the Red Raiders earlier this cycle.

Houston defensive line commit Raiden Cook checks in at the No. 7 spot on Rivals' list. The 6-foot-6, 270-pounder from Mont Belvieu, Texas, logged 39 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, a trio of forced fumbles and a pair of fumble recoveries in his junior season at Barbers Hill High School.

Cook is the No. 31 defensive lineman, No. 43 prospect in Texas and No. 301 overall prospect in the class of 2027 on Rivals.

Colorado quarterback commit Andre Adams occupies the final spot on Rivals' list of the 10 best Big 12 commits to date. Adams threw for 3,418 yards, 35 touchdowns and one interception while rushing for 855 yards and 13 touchdowns in his junior season at Antioch High School, smashing a Tennessee state record for scrimmage yards in a game with 714 along the way.

He ranks as the No. 15 quarterback, No. 8 prospect in Tennessee and No. 184 overall prospect in the class according to Rivals.