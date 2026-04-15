Elite QB Spurns Trio of Major College Football Programs

College football recruiting is like a domino effect. As players at a certain position start to go off the board, it can quickly turn into a wildfire.

That's what we're seeing on the quarterback market in the 2027 class. Nine of the top 35 signal-callers in the recruiting cycle have publicly revealed commitments since the beginning of March.

READ MORE: 48-TD QB Reveals New Commitment Date With Major College Football Programs Closing In

There's no slowing down from here. As the list of available options begins to dry up, desperate teams will be looking to make an unexpected play. Some programs will get lucky and have a top quarterback fall into their lap.

Just look at Deion Sanders and Colorado.

Four-Star QB Andre Adams Chooses Colorado Over Virginia Tech, Florida State, And Kentucky

Kenny Adams sits next to Andre Adams and Sheena Adams during a ceremony announcing Andre AdamÕs commitment to the University of Colorado at Antioch High School on Tuesday, April, 14, 2026 in Antioch. | NICOLE HESTER / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Only a few weeks ago, it looked like four-star quarterback Andre Adams was primed to land at Kentucky. Those plans were quickly altered after the Wildcats secured Jake Nawrot earlier this month.

That resulted in Adams postponing his decision and pushing it back a few days. Adams made his announcement on Tuesday, pledging to Colorado over Virginia Tech, Florida State, and Kentucky, according to Rivals' Hayes Fawcett.

One man's prize is another's pain. While Prime Time is bringing the No. 15 overall quarterback in the 2027 class to Boulder, the result is particularly detrimental to Virginia Tech and Florida State.

READ MORE: Nation’s No. 6 LB Cuts Recruitment to 7 College Football Programs

The Wildcats have their man; that much has been determined. However, the Hokies and Seminoles are still searching for a quarterback to build around.

James Franklin has other recruits to turn to, like four-star Peter Bourque and four-star Will Mencl, who both are among the top-10 signal-callers in the country.

Florida State can't catch a break this spring. The Seminoles have missed out on most of their targets with Israel Abrams committing to Miami, Nawrot going to Kentucky, and now Adams choosing Colorado.

Four-star quarterback Wonderful Monds IV and three-star Logan Flaherty are two names that Mike Norvell continues to recruit. Ohio State and Notre Dame are in the mix for Monds IV, while Flaherty is committed to UCF but is exploring his options.

A potential darkhorse for Florida State is four-star Jayce Johnson. Though he lives just an hour from the Seminoles' campus, Johnson has been in Texas A&M's class for eight months.

The time to take advantage was yesterday, as 19 of the 27 (70.3%) four-star quarterbacks in the 2027 class are committed to college programs.

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