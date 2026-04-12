No. 1 College Football QB Recruit Announces Commitment Date Amid Major Interest

The most consequential quarterback prospect in the 2027 college football recruiting class has narrowed his interest to three elite programs, and now he appears to have set an official commitment date before what will be a major decision.

Five-star Baton Rouge (La.) Dunham School quarterback Elijah Haven has revealed his attention in three elite SEC schools, and is poised to make a decision in the coming days, according to a new report.

When will he announce?

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The best quarterback in the country is set to make it official in about two weeks’ time.

Haven is prepared to announce his official commitment decision on April 25, according to Rivals recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman.

It’s a decision that will receive plenty of attention, as Haven is currently considered the No. 1 quarterback prospect in the country and the No. 11 overall prospect nationally by an average of the national recruiting industry services.

Who is Haven considering?

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Right now, it appears three marquee SEC programs are out in front for the top ranked quarterback in the 2027 cycle.

Leading the way is Alabama , where Haven was in attendance on Saturday to get a closer look at the program as it hosted its annual A-Day spring football scrimmage.

Kalen DeBoer’s program has a quarterback pledge in the form of No. 19 ranked signal caller Trent Seaborn, but Haven would be the school’s highest-ranked prospect in 2027.

Other SEC schools in play

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Georgia is one of Haven’s three finalists, as Kirby Smart and his staff have made him a high priority during the cycle, but the attention from the quarterback’s direction appears to have slowed since the pledge of No. 1 2028 quarterback Jayden Wade.

That doesn’t do away with the need for the Bulldogs to still attract an elite prospect at the position in the 2027 class, but having a blue chip like Wade waiting in the wings may push other options like Haven to pause before thinking of committing there.

Auburn rounds out the top three for Haven, and remains in the picture for first year head coach Alex Golesh as he looks to give the rival Crimson Tide a black eye.

Golesh has two 2027 pledges, including No. 8 defensive lineman Donivan Moore and No. 38 tight end Tank Proctor, but is yet to make his first splash at quarterback.

Who is the favorite?

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Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide have put themselves in a very good, and some would say unbeatable, position with Haven and have put in a strong effort in pursuing him for some time, culminating in his most recent visit.

The connection with Alabama is the one worth watching the most at this stage.

Even the departure of Nick Sheridan, the person said to be leading the school’s recruitment of Haven, hasn’t been enough to budge the player off the Tide.

Sheridan was Alabama’s co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach last season, but has since taken a post at Michigan State, leaving Bryan Ellis to become the next QBs coach going forward.

Nothing is ever set until the player says so, but when a prospect of Haven’s caliber makes repeat visits to any program, it naturally suggests a strong interest, one that doesn’t appear to have budged over the course of his process.

🚨NEWS🚨 5-star QB Elijah Haven will announce his commitment on April 25, @samspiegs reports⏳



Haven is down to Alabama, Auburn and Georgia.



Read: https://t.co/pwoXNnjGoJ pic.twitter.com/N1Py07u6NN — Rivals (@Rivals) April 12, 2026

The nation’s top QB in 2027

Haven has the arm strength, physical stature, proven production, and command on the field that jumps off the tape and has attracted college football’s biggest programs from the start.

He established a state record in Louisiana last season, covering 4,714 yards in the air with 72 percent completion and scored 73 total touchdowns.

Over his varsity career, Haven has 9,274 passing yards while completing 68.1 percent of his passes and scoring 134 touchdowns in the air.

He has another 2,375 yards rushing while averaging 5.9 yards per attempt and 44 touchdowns with his legs during his career at Dunham (Baton Rouge), La.

Now it’s down to three SEC blue bloods to make their case in the next two weeks.