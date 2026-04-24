No. 1 Ranked LB in Georgia Announces Top 5 College Football Programs

The competition to recruit the top prospects in the 2027 college football recruiting class has become stronger in late April of the 2026 offseason.

Several key members of the class opted to commit to their future schools before scheduling official visits for the summer. Many prospects are in the process of shortening their lists of schools to choose from and visiting the ones remaining on their lists.

One of the top uncommitted prospects in the class of 2027 is four-star linebacker Ja'Bios Smith. The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder from Swainsboro, Georgia ranks as the No. 11 linebacker (No. 1 in Georgia), No. 13 prospect in Georgia and No. 137 overall prospect in the class of 2027, per Rivals.

In three seasons at Swainsboro High School, Smith has logged 175 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, three sacks, one pass deflection, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. In addition to football, Smith qualified in the Georgia state track and field meet in both the high and triple jumps.

247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins referred to Smith as a "rugged off-ball linebacker that has what it takes to bang between the tackles in one of the sport's top leagues with physicality" in a scouting report from December.

While he still has not committed to his future school, Smith took a major step in his recruitment on Friday. Hayes Fawcett of Rivals reported that Smith had slimmed his list of options to five schools.

Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Justin Williams (19) and defensive back Jacorey Thomas (20) tackles Ole Miss wide receiver Harrison Wallace III (2) | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Bulldogs offered Smith his scholarship in late January of 2025, understanding the importance of keeping him within state borders. Smith has visited Georgia for three games and a spring practice and will officially visit the Bulldogs on June 19, the last of his official visits this summer.

Georgia landed three linebackers in the 2026 recruiting cycle: four-star Nick Abrams II, Elijah Littlejohn and three-star Terrence Penick Jr., the latter of whom was an in-state recruit. Aside from five-star Donte Wright and four-star Jerry Outhouse Jr. at cornerback, Georgia does not hold any other defensive commitments in the 2027 cycle.

Texas Tech

The Red Raiders are the only program outside of the SEC actively pursuing Smith. Texas Tech offered Smith his scholarship at the end of March, although Smith has not scheduled visits of any kind to the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech has two proven commodities at linebacker returning in Ben Roberts and John Curry from their 2025 team, and they add Kansas State transfer Austin Romaine and four-star freshman Kaegan Ash to their 2026 team. The Red Raiders already hold a 2027 linebacker commit in three-star Jhadyn Nelson.

Texas A&M

Oct 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko looks on during the third quarter against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Aggies made their scholarship offer to Smith in April of 2025. Mike Elko visited Smith toward the end of January, and Smith will officially visit Texas A&M on June 12.

Texas A&M hauled in four linebackers in the 2026 recruiting cycle, three of whom were four-stars in Qui Beck, Tank King and Tamarion Watkins. The Aggies also brought in two transfer linebackers in TJ Smith (Houston Christian) and Ray Coney (Tulsa).

South Carolina

The Gamecocks were the first of Smith's five finalists to offer him a scholarship in September of 2024. Smith has visited South Carolina on numerous occasions in his recruitment and will officially visit the Gamecocks on May 1.

Linebacker was not a position South Carolina added much to in the offseason; three-star freshman Andrew Harris is the Gamecocks' only newcomer in 2026. The Gamecocks are looking for their first four-star linebacker recruit since Donovan Darden from the 2025 cycle.

Florida

Florida head coach Jon Sumrall speaks after spring practice at Sanders Practice Fields in Gainesville, FL on Tuesday, April 7, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Billy Napier's staff offered Smith a scholarship in April of 2025, and he visited the Gators in June of 2025. Jon Sumrall's new staff re-offered Smith in the months after their arrival at Florida, and he will officially visit the Gators on May 28.

UCF transfer TJ Bullard is the only new linebacker on Florida's 2026 roster as they did not maintain any freshman recruits following Napier's firing. Smith could be Florida's first freshman linebacker since four-star Ty Jackson in the 2025 cycle should he commit to the Gators.