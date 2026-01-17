$1.9 million QB posts farewell note amid college football controversy

Duke celebrated a second straight nine-win season (9–5) under second-year head coach Manny Diaz, capturing the ACC Championship, the program’s first conference title since 1989, before defeating last year’s College Football Playoff participant Arizona State in the Sun Bowl.

One of the biggest drivers of the Blue Devils’ strong season was sophomore quarterback Darian Mensah.

The Tulane transfer arrived ahead of the 2025 campaign and immediately delivered an elite statistical season at the center of Duke’s offense, completing 334 of 500 passes (66.8%) for 3,973 yards, 34 passing touchdowns, and just six interceptions, finishing with a 153.6 passer rating.

Before his move to Durham, Mensah redshirted his first season at Tulane, then broke out in his first full year as a starter by completing 65.9% of his passes for 2,723 yards, 22 touchdowns, and six interceptions, while posting a 166.7 passer rating.

Following Duke's conference championship, Mensah publicly announced his intention to return for the 2026 season, forgoing the NFL Draft and reportedly signing a two-year, $8 million NIL agreement that appeared to secure his future in Durham.

On Friday, however, Mensah reversed course, submitting transfer paperwork on the final day players were permitted to enter the portal before the deadline.

He followed with a farewell post on X: “I’m forever grateful for Duke and the coaching staff. Thank you Duke family for everything. This wasn’t an easy decision, but after talking with my family, I believe it's in my best interest to enter the transfer portal.”

I'm forever grateful for Duke and the coaching staff. Thank you Duke family for everything. This wasn’t an easy decision, but after talking with my family, I believe it's in my best interest to enter the transfer portal. — Darian Mensah (@DarianMensah) January 16, 2026

Mensah’s exit leaves Duke extremely thin at quarterback.

Primary backup Henry Belin IV has already transferred to Missouri State, while Ari Patu, the lone quarterback added via the portal, is a former North Alabama reserve who has yet to log significant time as a full-season starter.

Patu was also widely expected to replace Belin IV as Mensah’s backup entering 2026.

Duke does have three-star prospect Terry Walker III committed for the 2026 class, who was ranked as the No. 34 quarterback nationally in the 247Sports Composite, but with Mensah now gone, Duke’s short-term need for experienced quarterback depth has become urgent.

Before landing at Tulane, Mensah was a three-star recruit out of St. Joseph High School in Santa Maria, California, and was ranked as the No. 112 quarterback and No. 2,023 overall prospect nationally in the 247Sports Composite for the 2023 class.

Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) looks to throw in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Miami has quickly emerged as a potential landing spot for Mensah.

The Hurricanes offer a clear schematic fit and an immediate quarterback need, with starter Carson Beck widely expected to move on, and have built a recent track record of aggressively and successfully addressing the position through the transfer portal.

Regardless of destination, any program that lands Mensah would be adding one of the more marketable players in college football.

He carries a reported NIL valuation of approximately $1.9 million, placing him inside the top 30 among all college athletes.

Because Mensah entered the transfer portal at the deadline and remains one of the most high-profile quarterbacks available, recruiting chatter suggests a decision could come within days or weeks as programs finalize NIL structures, playing-time assurances, and overall scheme fit.

Read More at College Football HQ