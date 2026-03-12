Nation's No. 2 OT Strongly Linked to Two Prominent College Football Programs

The recruitment of five-star offensive tackle Kennedy Brown is rapidly becoming a focal point of the 2027 cycle. Measuring 6-foot-4 and 285 pounds, the Humble (Texas) Kingwood standout is currently ranked as the No. 2 offensive tackle in the nation and 10th overall by On3.

His combination of a seven-foot wingspan and elite movement skills has drawn the attention of every major program in the country. While many schools are still in the early stages of building their 2027 classes, two programs have begun to separate themselves as frontrunners for the blue-chip prospect.

Texas A&M and Oregon have established themselves as the primary contenders for Brown's commitment. Both programs have leveraged deep coaching connections and consistent geographic presence to gain early momentum in what is expected to be a highly competitive national race.

Kennedy Brown recruitment, top-two leading contenders

The battle for Brown represents a broader trend in national recruiting, in which the Big Ten and SEC are increasingly clashing over the best talent in the Lone Star State. Texas A&M currently holds a slight edge, as it is the only program with a summer official visit on the books for Brown.

"Seems like Texas A&M is likely setting the pace right there," On3's Max Torres noted during Rivals' The Inside Scoop podcast. "That's the only official visit that he has scheduled right now for the summer."

Brown has already visited College Station a dozen times, citing a strong technical connection with Aggies offensive line coach Adam Cushing. "What really stood out to me is the way that it was me, my mom and Coach Cushing, and just we were just talking ball," Brown told Rivals.

Oregon remains a serious threat due to the personal connection between offensive line coach A'Lique Terry and Brown’s family. Terry was coached by Brown’s uncle in high school, creating a level of trust that resonates with the prospect’s laid-back recruiting preference.

Brown prefers a genuine approach over constant communication. "It seems like he doesn't want a coaching staff that's hitting him every day and constantly blowing up his phone," Torres explained. "I think that that's definitely a genuine relationship that A'Lique Terry has built."

Beyond the top two, Nebraska is emerging as a significant third-party player. The Huskers have been very receptive to Brown's feedback, and experts believe they have a legitimate chance to move the needle. Florida also remains in the mix, with recruiter Phil Trautwein utilizing his long-standing relationship with Brown to push for a visit to Gainesville.