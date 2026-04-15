No. 2 CB Prospect in Florida Announces Top 4 College Football Programs
While geography can be a significant part of a college football recruitment, it's not determinative. As a case in point, a top Florida defensive back prospect has apparently narrowed his recruitment to four favorites-- and none are in-state programs. Neither Jon Sumrall's rebuilding Florida Gators or Mike Norvell's Florida State Seminoles are in on this top prospect, but there are still a series of interesting squads staking a claim to the Florida corner.
The prospect in question, IMG Academy defensive back Censere Gaylord, isn't originally from Florida-- he originally hails from California. But his west coast roots aren't dominating in his college picks either, as three of the four finalists for Gaylord are southeastern programs near Florida.
Gaylord, a rail-thin 6', 160 pound prospect, is a four-star prospect ranked by Rivals at No. 155 nationally in their Industry Rankings. That ranking puts him at No. 18 nationally among cornerback prospects and Gaylord's list of top teams suggests his strong potential.
Gaylord's Four Favorites
Georgia's two biggest programs, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Georgia Tech Yellowjackets, are both in the list of four top teams for Gaylord's services. His other top picks are the Auburn Tigers and the Washington Huskies. Rivals' expert predictions depict a close race-- Auburn is the very mild favorite with just 24% of expert predictions, while Georgia runs second at 21%. Georgia Tech is at 14% and Washington is at 12%, suggesting a very even recruiting race.
Recruiting Status of Gaylord's Top Schools
Georgia is currently at ninth in Rivals' team rankings for the 2027 class. Kirby Smart's squad has already taken eight verbal commitments, two of which are cornerbacks. California CB Donte Wright ranked third nationally at the position, while Texas recruit Jerry Outhouse is two spots below Gaylord in Rivals' Industry Rankings for cornerback recruits.
Washington has been even busier, with 11 commitments already, placing the Huskies at No. 17 nationally. Washington has one cornerback already coming in, but three-star recruit Maurice Williams is ranked much lower than Gaylord.
Auburn and Georgia Tech have both taken a much slower start. Under new coach Alex Golesh, Auburn has just two early commitments, which keeps them from being ranked in the RIvals rankings. Neither incoming commit is a cornerback. That's still far ahead of Tech, which hasn't yet taken a commitment for the 2027 class.
Of course, no commit can sign until November's Early Signing Day. Gaylord is slated to take official visits to his four finalists between May 29th and June 19th. It's reasonable to expect his decision to come soon after those visits, although Gaylord does have one remaining official visit he can use. He has taken multiple unofficial visits to Southern California, but USC has 10 commitments already including a pair of cornerbacks.
An Early Guess on Gaylord
While Gaylord's recruitment has been very close to the vest, the lack of any competition so far in terms of 2027 recruits at Auburn, as well as the Tigers getting the coveted final spot in his official visits (at least so far) seems like a pair of good signs for the Tigers. While this is certainly far from finished, Auburn seems to be in good position.
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Joe is a journalist and writer who covers college and professional sports. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. His last book, A Fine Team Man, is about Jackie Robinson and the lives he changed. Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum show and numerous other television and radio shows. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments with Saturday Down South and still loves telling the stories of sports past and present.