No. 3 Ranked ATH in America Heavily Linked to Four Major College Football Programs

Bode Sparrow is putting together a resume that makes it hard for programs to look away. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound athlete out of Davis High School in Kaysville, Utah is the No. 3 athlete and No. 67 overall prospect in the 2027 class per the 247Sports Composite, the top-ranked player in the state of Utah, and arguably the most complete two-way prospect in the country right now.

Sparrow played both wide receiver and defensive back last fall, recording 83 catches for 1,218 yards and 16 touchdowns on offense, while also adding 71 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and seven interceptions on defense. That's not a misprint. He was legitimately elite on both sides of the ball in the same season.

In January, Sparrow trimmed his list down to 10 schools: Oregon, Utah, BYU, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, Arizona State, and Michigan. Since then, the field has continued to narrow in terms of real momentum, with four programs standing out above the rest.

Oklahoma, Oregon, Miami, and Texas A&M lead the way

Rivals analyst Greg Biggins logged an expert prediction for Oklahoma to land Sparrow, and the Sooners are the heavy leader on the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine. Oklahoma clearly has an edge right now. Sparrow made an unofficial visit to Norman in October 2025, returned for another unofficial trip in March 2026, and has an official visit set for May 29.

Committed edge rusher Krew Jones has even reportedly helped with recruiting efforts on Oklahoma's behalf.

On the national podcast circuit, Rivals' Steve Wiltfong described the Sooners as "the heavy favorite" while also noting Oregon, Miami, and Texas A&M as programs to watch.

Oregon got Sparrow on campus in April 2026, and he left with clearly positive impressions, telling reporters he "just really buys into their vision." Miami offered Sparrow on March 4, 2026, and quickly locked in an unofficial visit for April 16, recruiting him as a safety. Texas A&M, meanwhile, already hosted him for an unofficial visit in the fall.

What Sparrow's production says about his ceiling

The numbers don't just tell a story about production. They make a case for where Sparrow should ultimately land positionally. 247Sports evaluator Andrew Ivins drew a comparison to current Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop, noting that Sparrow's pursuit flow, ability to generate takeaways, and enforcer mentality suggest his ceiling is highest at safety, despite surpassing 3,000 career receiving yards.

On3/Rivals analyst Greg Biggins echoed that assessment, writing that Sparrow "flashes a ton of range, high end instincts and is always around the football," while also noting 16 interceptions across his sophomore and junior seasons.

The fact that he is simultaneously a genuine receiver threat and a college-ready safety is what separates him from other athletes in this class.

Texas A&M leads the 2027 Rivals industry team rankings, with Oklahoma sitting third and Oregon seventh. Any of those three programs landing Sparrow would be a significant boost to an already elite class. In addition to Oklahoma, Sparrow also has official visits set for BYU and Utah this summer, so a decision may still be a few months away.