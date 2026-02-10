32-touchdown QB announces commitment to unexpected college football program

College football is a dramatic sport, and that chaos has trickled down to recruiting. From visits, commitments, decommitments, and flips, there will be no shortage of activity off the field over the next few months while fans wait as patiently as possible for the 2026 season.

Typically, quarterback is a premium position on the trail, and the top players at the spot are among the most desired each year. The majority of elite signal-callers usually pledged to a program early on, finding their future home and having time to help stack it with assets at the same time.

That appears to be no different in the 2027 class, as 14 of the top 30 quarterbacks have already made decisions.

One of the latest prospects to go off the board recently made an unexpected move.

2027 Quarterback Announces Commitment To Appalachian State

Prince Avenue Christian junior QB Ben Musser, one of our top 20 area football players, poses for a portrait at his high school. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Monday evening, three-star quarterback and 2027 recruit Ben Musser announced his pledge to Appalachian State. Musser chose the Mountaineers over nearly 20 offers, including interest from Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt, Iowa State, Nebraska, Purdue, and Cincinnati.

Musser was previously pledged to the Hokies for about six weeks. He committed to the program in August of last year, but backed off that decision in the days after Virginia Tech fired former head coach Brent Pry. Musser also visited Penn State shortly before the Nittany Lions moved on from James Franklin.

The Georgia native has held an offer from Appalachian State since April of 2025. The Mountaineers finished 5-8 under first-year head coach Dowell Loggains last season, falling to Georgia Southern in the Birmingham Bowl.

Musser is the first quarterback ranked in the top-35 of the position rankings in the 2027 class to commit to a G6 program.

During his junior season at Prince Avenue Christian School, Musser completed 126/184 passes for 2,042 yards with 25 touchdowns to 8 interceptions. He added 68 carries for 516 yards and 7 more scores.

Musser threw for 200+ yards in five outings. He connected on a season-high 14/16 passes for 302 yards with 4 touchdowns to 0 interceptions in a 55-17 victory against Stephens County High School on October 3.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 29 QB and the No. 49 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to 247Sports.

