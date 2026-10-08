Peyton Manning's Son Emerges as Top Target for 4 Major College Football Programs

The next apple to fall from the Manning tree is still a few years away from starting his college football career, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of marquee programs already lining up to make a good first impression.

Marshall Manning, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, is still just a freshman at Baylor School in Chattanooga, but he is already getting some serious interest from at least four notable programs at this early stage of his recruitment.

Early Offers Roll In for Manning

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Marshall already holds scholarship offers from Miami, Ohio State, Purdue, and Missouri State, according to a new report from 247Sports.

It’s an eclectic list with two bona fide national playoff contenders in the Hurricanes and Buckeyes, a Big Ten outfit looking to make a big recruiting splash in the Boilermakers, and a Missouri State program that recently moved up to the FBS level.

No SEC programs have been mentioned as offering the quarterback, and going on history alone, one would assume Manning would eventually sign with a school from that conference, as his predecessors have over the years.

For a high school freshman who has yet to become a full-time starter, the early interest stands out even in today’s accelerated recruiting environment.

Playing Time and Development

Marshall is currently the backup quarterback at Baylor School behind 2027 Ole Miss commit Keegan Croucher. He has already seen varsity action this season, including his debut in a nationally televised game against Brentwood Academy.

The limited snaps have not slowed the recruiting attention. Evaluators and programs appear focused on his long-term upside, arm talent, and the coaching he receives within one of football’s most accomplished families.

The Manning Legacy

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The family name still carries significant weight. Grandfather Archie Manning starred at Ole Miss and played in the NFL. Father Peyton is a Pro Football Hall of Famer, five-time MVP, and two-time Super Bowl champion who played at Tennessee.

Uncle Eli won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants after a standout career at Ole Miss. Cousin Arch Manning is the current starting quarterback at No. 1 Texas.

Marshall wears No. 16, the same number his father made famous with the Volunteers, and benefits from a very deep network of mentors who understand both the position and the expectations that come with the surname.

Looking Ahead

At 15 years old and projected for the 2030 recruiting class, Marshall remains years from a definitive college decision. He has indicated he is focused on building relationships rather than naming favorites this early.

Still, the combination of bloodlines, early offers from high-profile programs, and on-field opportunity at a respected Tennessee prep school has already placed him firmly on the national radar.

As his high school career progresses and he eventually takes over as the starter, the list of suitors is widely expected to grow.

(247)