SEC Recruiting Battle Heats Up as Three Contenders Target Nation's No. 13 QB

The 2027 college football recruiting cycle has ramped up in the first two months of the 2026 offseason.

Many prospects in the 2027 recruiting cycle have announced their commitments with almost nine months to go until the early signing period. Most are still weighing options by trimming their lists of schools to choose from and taking visits to the schools that interest them.

One of the top uncommitted quarterbacks in the class of 2027 is four-star Davin Davidson. The 6-foot-6, 215-pounder from Sarasota, Florida, ranks as the No. 13 quarterback, No. 20 prospect in Florida and No. 220 overall prospect in the class of 2027, per 247Sports.

Davidson is coming off a season in which he passed for 2,360 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions while guiding Cardinal Mooney High School to a state championship. He also plays first base, outfield and right-handed pitcher for Cardinal Mooney's baseball team.

In a scouting report released in January, 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins called Davidson a "hulking quarterback with a high-caliber arm that's starting to piece it all together" and said he "throws hard and fast with a higher release point, which is rare for a passer that has been verified at over 6-foot-6." Ivins' player comparison for Davidson was current Alabama quarterback Austin Mack.

With summer approaching, the contenders for Davidson's commitment have begun to emerge. Josh Newberg and Corey Bender of Rivals discussed the latest on Davidson's recruitment on a recent edition of "The Inside Scoop."

Florida

Florida head coach Jon Sumrall, watches drills during spring practice | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Gators are fighting hard to keep Davidson within state borders. Bender expressed confidence in Florida's odds to land Davidson, saying it is in a "great spot."

"He's at the top of the board, a guy that Florida really started prioritizing back in January," Bender said. "They offered him while he was on campus; he's coming back to Gainesville at the end of this month, where I think it's going to be a crucial visit for both parties."

Georgia Tech transfer Aaron Philo followed offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner to Florida and will likely start for the Gators in 2026. Four-star Will Griffin was the Gators' quarterback signee in the 2026 recruiting class.

Miami

Bender also mentioned that Miami was in a good position to keep Davidson within state borders. The Hurricanes offered Davidson a scholarship in late January, and he attended their junior day at the beginning of March.

Miami brought in Duke transfer Darian Mensah to replace Carson Beck as its starter in 2026. The Hurricanes signed three-star quarterback Dereon Coleman in the 2026 recruiting cycle, another in-state prospect.

Kentucky

New Kentucky Wildcat head coach Will Stein makes remarks as he is introduced at Kentucky on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 | Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bender referred to Kentucky as a "dark horse" candidate to win Davidson's commitment. The Wildcats are among the many programs to offer Davidson in the last two months.

Kentucky brought in former Notre Dame backup Kenny Minchey as its starter while retaining the commitment of three-star 2026 signee Matt Ponatoski through its coaching change. The Wildcats are in search of a new 2027 quarterback commitment following the decommitment of three-star DJ Hunter.