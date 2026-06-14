Three Major College Football Programs Rejected by 4-Star DL in Recruitment Update

Dominoes are rapidly falling in the 2027 college football recruiting cycle.

Most prospects in the class are in the midst of their summer official visits to various programs. A lot of the prospects are waiting out their visits before committing, but several have decided to commit in the midst of their visits.

One of the latest decisions in the class came from four-star defensive lineman Nate Kamba, who committed to Auburn on Sunday amid his official visit schedule.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pounder from Charlotte, North Carolina, ranks as the No. 27 defensive lineman, No. 10 prospect in North Carolina and No. 237 overall prospect in the class, per Rivals.

In three seasons of varsity football at Corvian Community School, Kamba logged 128 tackles, 50 tackles for loss and 14 sacks. The bulk of Kamba's production came in the 2024 season; he finished the year with 79 tackles, 26 tackles for loss and eight sacks.

Auburn offered Kamba his scholarship in October of 2025 and kept him interested despite the coaching change from Hugh Freeze to Alex Golesh. The Tigers are in line to receive the last of Kamba's official visits on June 19.

The Tigers now hold a pair of commitments from four-star defensive linemen in their 2027 recruiting class. Donivan Moore, the No. 16 defensive lineman in the class, committed to Auburn on Feb. 12.

Auburn fought off competition from several Power Four programs in its quest for Kamba's commitment. Hayes Fawcett of Rivals reported that three other programs made Kamba's final cut on Sunday.

Other SEC programs in pursuit

Sep 9, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (91) pressures Furman Paladins quarterback Tyler Huff (6) during the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

South Carolina was the first SEC program to offer Kamba a scholarship back in January of 2025. Kamba was at South Carolina for the Gamecocks' game against Alabama in October of 2025 and officially visited on June 5.

Interestingly, South Carolina came away with a four-star defensive line prospect from the state of North Carolina earlier in the cycle. John Archer, the No. 17 defensive lineman in the class, committed to the Gamecocks on April 29.

Georgia was a later entry into Kamba's recruitment, offering him a scholarship in early April. Kamba officially visited the Bulldogs just two days before announcing his commitment to Auburn.

The Bulldogs have not pieced together the strongest of starts in the 2027 recruiting cycle among SEC teams, but their eyes appear to be on a larger prize at defensive line. They hold a commitment from three-star defensive lineman Waylon Wooten and are infatuated with No. 2 defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou.

Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day and mascot Brutus walk across the field as the team arrives prior to the NCAA football game against the Grambling State Tigers at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 6, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Buckeyes were the first program to offer Kamba a scholarship back in January of 2025. Ohio State unofficially hosted Kamba three times in his recruitment and received the first of his official visits on May 29.

Ohio State successfully recruited a pair of defensive end prospects in five-star DJ Jacobs and four-star Wyatt Smith earlier in the cycle, but do not hold a commitment from a defensive lineman. Like Georgia, Ohio State is heavily invested in the recruitment of Fakatou; the Buckeyes hosted him on an official visit on the same day as Kamba.