Alabama Lands Commitment from 2027 CB Nash Johnson III

BREAKING: Class of 2027 CB Nash Johnson III has Committed to Alabama, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’1 170 CB from Atlanta, GA chose the Crimson Tide over Georgia, Kentucky, & Vanderbilt



“Bama Bound🐘🔴⚪️”https://t.co/UaJUIii8WE pic.twitter.com/srzh8OWfhx