Alabama Lands Commitment from 2027 CB Nash Johnson III
The Crimson Tide is now up to four commits in the class of 2027, two of which committed in the last week.
Despite the Crimson Tide preparing for one of its biggest games of the season, Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama coaching staff have still managed to find time to stay active on the recruiting trail.
Less than a week ago, following Alabama's win over Georgia, the Tide added the third member to its 2027 recruiting class, and now, hours ahead of its matchup with Vanderbilt, have added a fourth.
2027 3-Star cornerback Nash Johnson III from McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Georgia has officially committed to the Crimson Tide, according to Hayes Fawcett of Rivals.
He chose Alabama over the likes of Georgia, Kentucky, Auburn and many more.
This story will be updated further with more information.
