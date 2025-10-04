Bama Central

Alabama Lands Commitment from 2027 CB Nash Johnson III

The Crimson Tide is now up to four commits in the class of 2027, two of which committed in the last week.

Mason Woods

2027 Alabama cornerback commit Nash Johnson III
2027 Alabama cornerback commit Nash Johnson III / Credit @__livin4madukes on Instagram
In this story:

Despite the Crimson Tide preparing for one of its biggest games of the season, Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama coaching staff have still managed to find time to stay active on the recruiting trail.

Less than a week ago, following Alabama's win over Georgia, the Tide added the third member to its 2027 recruiting class, and now, hours ahead of its matchup with Vanderbilt, have added a fourth.

2027 3-Star cornerback Nash Johnson III from McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Georgia has officially committed to the Crimson Tide, according to Hayes Fawcett of Rivals.

He chose Alabama over the likes of Georgia, Kentucky, Auburn and many more.

This story will be updated further with more information.

See Also...

feed

Published
Mason Woods
MASON WOODS

Mason Woods is the lead recruiting writer for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral, Vanderbilt Commodores on SI, Boston College Eagles on SI and Missouri Tigers on SI. The Alabama graduate has worked in sports media since 2020, beginning his career in radio production with Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa. Woods has produced a multitude of live programs and has even hosted his own shows as well. He’s regularly part of “The Joe Gaither Show” on weekdays and serves as host of the “All Things Bama Podcast.”

Home/Recruiting