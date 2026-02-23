Two Prominent College Football Teams Emerge as Favorites for Nation’s No. 16 IOL

Sidney Rouleau is a physical interior offensive lineman who has caught the eye of several elite college football programs.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound prospect currently attends The Brook Hill School in Bullard, Texas, where he has established himself as a dominant force in the trenches. As a four-star recruit in the 2027 cycle, Rouleau is now beginning to see his options narrow down as major coaching staffs ramp up their efforts.

Recruiting analysts have identified two specific schools that are separating themselves from the rest of the pack. Clemson and Tennessee have emerged as the primary leaders for the talented offensive lineman.

Both programs have been consistent in their communication and have made Rouleau a central figure in their offensive line plans for the future.

The recruitment process is moving into a critical phase as the spring calendar approaches. While schools like Miami, Florida, and SMU remain in the conversation, the momentum currently rests with the Tigers and the Volunteers.

Rouleau is preparing for a series of visits that will likely play a massive role in his eventual decision as he evaluates which campus feels most like home.

Clemson has made a significant impression on Rouleau by maintaining a steady presence in his recruitment. Coach Matt Luke has taken a personal approach, traveling to see the lineman and ensuring he understands his value to the Tigers.

Rouleau noted that the staff checks in every week and has left no doubt about their interest in bringing him to South Carolina. He is scheduled to make his first visit to the Clemson campus on March 7.

Tennessee is matching that intensity with a direct and honest approach from coach Glen Elarbee. The Volunteers have built a strong rapport with Rouleau by providing clear guidance on his development and showing a genuine desire to have him in Knoxville.

Rouleau is set to visit Rocky Top on April 7 and has already locked in an official visit for the weekend of June 12 through June 14.

Beyond the two frontrunners, SMU has hosted Rouleau for multiple visits and will see him again for spring practice on April 11.

Miami remains a factor due to the connections Rouleau has built with Alex Mirabal and Mario Cristobal, while Florida has gained ground through Phil Trautwein's efforts. Originally from Quebec, Canada, Rouleau moved to New Jersey and then Texas before being ranked the No. 16 interior offensive lineman in his class.

The Brook Hill School will prepare for its next slate of challenges as Rouleau continues to anchor their offensive front this coming fall.