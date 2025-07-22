College Football HQ

2025 Big Ten Football Media Days schedule: How, where you can watch

How you can watch Big Ten Football Media Days in 2025, the official start of college football's Talkin' Season as we head into kickoff.

James Parks

How and where you can watch 2025 Big Ten Football Media Days.
How and where you can watch 2025 Big Ten Football Media Days. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Winners of the last two straight national championships and heading into Year 2 of its historic realignment, the Big Ten is riding high as college football’s top conference.

Now, the league embarks on the first big moment of the 2025 preseason, as Big Ten Football Media Days get underway from Sin City, inviting members of the press to ask questions of the conference’s head coaches and some of its top players.

Penn State topped the Big Ten media preseason football power rankings, earning one more first-place vote than defending national champion Ohio State.

But there are other teams in the mix looking for a title, including newcomer Oregon and traditional powerhouses Ohio State and Michigan, while Illinois is coming off a solid 10-win season and looks to make another run this year.

Here’s how and where you can watch the 2025 Big Ten Media Days this year.

2025 Big Ten Media Days schedule

All times Eastern, on Big Ten Network

Tuesday, July 22

Big Ten Football Media Days schedule 2025
Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

2 p.m. — Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti

2:30 p.m. — Illinois head coach Bret Bielema

2:45 p.m. — Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano

3 p.m. — Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti

3:15 p.m. — Maryland head coach Mike Locksley

3:30 p.m. — Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule

3:45 p.m. — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day

--

Wednesday, July 23

2025 Big Ten Football Media Days schedul
Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

2:30 p.m. — Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck

2:45 p.m. — Northwestern head coach David Braun

3 p.m. — Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell

3:15 p.m. — Oregon head coach Dan Lanning

3:30 p.m. — Washington head coach Jeff Fisch

3:45 p.m. — Penn State head coach James Franklin

--

Thursday, July 24

Big Ten Football Media Days schedule 2025
Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

2:30 p.m. — Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz

2:45 p.m. — Purdue head coach Barry Odom

3 p.m. — UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster

3:15 p.m. — Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith

3:30 p.m. — USC head coach Lincoln Riley

3:45 p.m. — Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore

--

Big Ten Football Media Days player speakers

Big Ten football Media Days 2025 schedul
Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Illinois: Quarterback Luke Altmyer, offensive lineman J.C. Davis, defensive back Xavier Scott

Indiana: Linebacker Aidan Fisher, defensive lineman Mikail Kamara, wide receiver Elijah Sarratt

Maryland: Defensive back Jalen Huskey, linebacker Daniel Wingate, offensive lineman Isaiah Wright

Nebraska: Offensive lineman Henry Lutovsky, quarterback Dylan Raiola, safety DeShon Singleton

Ohio State: Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, linebacker Sonny Styles, safety Caleb Downs

Minnesota: Defensive back Koi Perich, defensive lineman Anthony Smith, running back Darius Taylor

Northwestern: Running back Joseph Himon, defensive lineman Anto Saka, quarterback Preston Stone

Oregon: Tight end Kenyon Sadiq, linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei, linebacker Bryce Boettcher

Penn State: Offensive lineman Nick Dawkins, quarterback Drew Allar, safety Zakee Wheatley

Washington: Running back Jonah Coleman, cornerback Ephesians Prysock, quarterback Demond Williams

Wisconsin: Offensive lineman Jake Renfro, quarterback Billy Edwards, cornerback Ricardo Hallman

Iowa: Defensive back Koen Entringer, defensive lineman Ethan Hurkett, offensive lineman Logan Jones

Michigan: Tight end Max Bredeson, linebacker Ernest Hausmann, edge rusher Derrick Moore

Michigan State: Wide receiver Nick Marsh, offensive tackle Stanton Ramil, linebacker Jordan Hall

Purdue: Defensive back Tony Grimes, defensive end CJ Madden, running back Devin Mockobee

UCLA: Offensive lineman Garrett DiGiorgio, quarterback Nico Iamaleava, linebacker JonJon Vaughns

USC: Wide receiver Makai Lemon, offensive lineman Elijah Paige, safety Kamari Ramsey

--

James Parks
