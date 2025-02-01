College Football HQ

2025 Senior Bowl: Rosters, game time, schedule, TV channel

How and where you can see the 2025 Senior Bowl, with a preview of some of the best players college football has to offer as they look to make some headway in the NFL Draft.

What you need to know as the 2025 Senior Bowl kicks off and college football's top players look to show off ahead of the NFL Draft.
What you need to know as the 2025 Senior Bowl kicks off and college football's top players look to show off ahead of the NFL Draft. / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

College football’s premier all-star game kicks off today as the 2025 Senior Bowl gets underway from Mobile, Ala., marking the 76th edition of the matchup as the nation’s best collegiate players look to showcase their talents for scouts in person ahead of the NFL Draft.

Here’s how you can watch the 2025 Senior Bowl this year, and a preview of who will be on the field as the American Team and the National Team kick off today.

-

2025 Senior Bowl schedule

This year’s Senior Bowl game is on the NFL Network live at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time on Saturday, Feb. 1. The game will kick off at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

-

Senior Bowl 2025 rosters

Here’s a list of some of the more notable college football players who will be on the field when the 2025 Senior Bowl gets underway.

-

National Team

Oregon QB Dillion Gabriel

Miami RB Damien Martinez

Michigan RB Donovan Edwards

Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon

Virginia Tech RB Bhayshul Tuten

Iowa State WR Jayden Higgins

Miami WR Xavier Restrepo

Oregon WR Tez Johnson

Bowling Green TE Harold Fannin, Jr.

USC OL Jonah Monheim

Oregon OL Josh Conerly

Michigan DL Josaiah Stewart

Marshall DL Mike Green

Boston College DL Donovan Ezeiruaku

Arkansas DL Landon Jackson

Virginia Tech DB Dorian Strong

Louisville DB Quincy Riley

Iowa DB Sebastian Castro

-

American Team

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe

Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard

Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart

UCF RB RJ Harvey

Kansas RB Devin Neal

SMU RB Brashard Smith

Georgia RB Trevor Etienne

Maryland WR Tai Felton

TCU WR Jack Bech

North Carolina OL Willie Lampkin

LSU OL Emery Jones

Texas A&M DL Shemar Stewart

Ole Miss DL Princely Umanmielen

Ole Miss DL Jared Ivey

Ole Miss DL Walter Nolen

Kentucky DL Deone Walker

Notre Dame LB Jack Kiser

Georgia LB Smael Mondon

Georgia DB Dan Jackson

Oklahoma DB Billy Bowman

-

You can see the full 2025 Senior Bowl roster here.

-

James Parks
JAMES PARKS

James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He previously covered football for 247Sports and CBS Interactive. College Football HQ joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022.

