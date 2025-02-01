2025 Senior Bowl: Rosters, game time, schedule, TV channel
College football’s premier all-star game kicks off today as the 2025 Senior Bowl gets underway from Mobile, Ala., marking the 76th edition of the matchup as the nation’s best collegiate players look to showcase their talents for scouts in person ahead of the NFL Draft.
Here’s how you can watch the 2025 Senior Bowl this year, and a preview of who will be on the field as the American Team and the National Team kick off today.
More ... Senior Bowl 2025 height, weight measurements
-
2025 Senior Bowl schedule
This year’s Senior Bowl game is on the NFL Network live at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time on Saturday, Feb. 1. The game will kick off at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.
-
Senior Bowl 2025 rosters
Here’s a list of some of the more notable college football players who will be on the field when the 2025 Senior Bowl gets underway.
-
National Team
Oregon QB Dillion Gabriel
Miami RB Damien Martinez
Michigan RB Donovan Edwards
Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon
Virginia Tech RB Bhayshul Tuten
Iowa State WR Jayden Higgins
Miami WR Xavier Restrepo
Oregon WR Tez Johnson
Bowling Green TE Harold Fannin, Jr.
USC OL Jonah Monheim
Oregon OL Josh Conerly
Michigan DL Josaiah Stewart
Marshall DL Mike Green
Boston College DL Donovan Ezeiruaku
Arkansas DL Landon Jackson
Virginia Tech DB Dorian Strong
Louisville DB Quincy Riley
Iowa DB Sebastian Castro
-
American Team
Alabama QB Jalen Milroe
Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard
Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart
UCF RB RJ Harvey
Kansas RB Devin Neal
SMU RB Brashard Smith
Georgia RB Trevor Etienne
Maryland WR Tai Felton
TCU WR Jack Bech
North Carolina OL Willie Lampkin
LSU OL Emery Jones
Texas A&M DL Shemar Stewart
Ole Miss DL Princely Umanmielen
Ole Miss DL Jared Ivey
Ole Miss DL Walter Nolen
Kentucky DL Deone Walker
Notre Dame LB Jack Kiser
Georgia LB Smael Mondon
Georgia DB Dan Jackson
Oklahoma DB Billy Bowman
-
You can see the full 2025 Senior Bowl roster here.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams