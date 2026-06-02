5 College Football Programs Hit With the Most Demanding Stretch Runs in 2026

A path to the College Football Playoff rarely breaks cleanly in a team's favor. The sport punishes programs that can't sustain excellence over consecutive weeks, and the 2026 season sets up some genuinely punishing three-game windows.

Five programs, first highlighted by CBS Sports' Brad Crawford, drew the short straw. From the Big Ten to the SEC, these teams face back-to-back-to-back tests against national brands with no breather between them.

The programs that survive these stretches will have earned whatever playoff positioning follows, although some would argue they had little chance to begin with. Those that don't navigate these three-game gauntlets may find their seasons fractured before November ends.

Northwestern's brutal Big Ten road trio

David Braun's three-week run may be the most demanding stretch in the entire country.

The Wildcats make the program's first-ever trip to Autzen Stadium on Oct. 31, where Oregon's pace and home environment have made life miserable for visiting opponents. New offensive coordinator Chip Kelly adds a layer of intrigue to that matchup given his history building the Ducks' offense.

Then come back-to-back dates with Iowa on Nov. 7 and at Ohio State on Nov. 14, the kind of trench-first tests that expose roster depth in a hurry.

Iowa's compressed October test

Kirk Ferentz enters his 28th season in Iowa City with a roster in significant transition, having lost both specialists, the starting quarterback, three offensive linemen and nine starters on defense from last year's 9-4 squad.

Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

A rebuilt Hawkeyes team will travel to Ann Arbor on Sept. 26, host Ohio State on Oct. 3 and then fly to Seattle to face Washington on Oct. 9, all within a 14-day span.

Iowa's only two wins over Ohio State in the 21st century both came at Kinnick Stadium, in 2004 and 2017, which makes the home date on Oct. 3 the clearest path to a signature moment in this gauntlet.

Lane Kiffin's Year 1 barometer at LSU

The Tigers' brutal November stretch opens with Alabama on Nov. 7, Texas on Nov. 14 and a road trip to Tennessee on Nov. 21.

Kiffin signed 41 new players through the transfer portal and 18 more from the traditional recruiting class, including nine top-100 transfers that gave LSU the No. 1 portal class in the country. He acknowledged at the outset of spring practice that rebuilding the program to championship-caliber levels would take significant time, even with the influx of talent.

If LSU survives those three opponents intact, Kiffin's first season in Baton Rouge will look like something far more significant than a transition year.

Auburn's three-week SEC identity test

Alex Golesh's stretch in October runs through Georgia on the road, LSU at home and at Ole Miss, all in consecutive weeks.

Auburn Tigers kicker Alex McPherson (38) celebrates his 55-yard field goal with head coach Alex Golesh during Auburn Tigers A-Day spring game at Jordan-Hare Stadium. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Golesh, in his first season with the Tigers, said going into spring practice, "I get goosebumps thinking about getting to be on the field with these guys." The enthusiasm is real, but the schedule is merciless.

Three schematically different opponents, three different environments and a fanbase that has watched the program cycle through four head coaches since winning a national title in 2010. Auburn's resilience in October will go a long way in defining what this regime can become.

Mississippi State's overlooked march starts in late October

Jeff Lebby's window at LSU, home against Oklahoma and at Texas in late October, may be the most underrated gauntlet on this list.

Lebby enters 2026 building off a 5-8 record in his second season, with Kamario Taylor installed as the starting quarterback and defensive coordinator Zach Arnett rehired to stabilize the back end. Those improvements will need to register fast.

The stretch opens on the road at Death Valley, likely under the lights, before Oklahoma visits Davis Wade Stadium the following week and the Bulldogs close out October in Austin. The Bulldogs return home to host Vanderbilt on Nov. 7.