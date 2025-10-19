Big Ten announces kickoff times, TV schedule for Week 9 games
The Big Ten's Week 9 schedule is locked in, highlighted by a noon FOX showcase at Indiana and a primetime rivalry under the lights in East Lansing. Oregon also welcomes in a struggling Wisconsin team and Illinois goes on the road to face Washington. All times Eastern and subject to change.
Saturday, Oct. 25 (Week 9)
- UCLA at Indiana — 12:00 p.m., FOX
- Rutgers at Purdue — 12:00 p.m., Big Ten Network
- Northwestern at Nebraska — 12:00 p.m., FS1
- Illinois at Washington — 3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network
- Minnesota at Iowa — 3:30 p.m., CBS
- Wisconsin at Oregon — 7:00 p.m., FS1
- Michigan at Michigan State — 7:30 p.m., NBC
Off this week: Ohio State, Penn State, Maryland, USC.
