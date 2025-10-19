College Football HQ

Big Ten announces kickoff times, TV schedule for Week 9 games

The Big Ten's Week 9 schedule is locked in.

Patrick Previty

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore
Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Big Ten's Week 9 schedule is locked in, highlighted by a noon FOX showcase at Indiana and a primetime rivalry under the lights in East Lansing. Oregon also welcomes in a struggling Wisconsin team and Illinois goes on the road to face Washington. All times Eastern and subject to change.

Saturday, Oct. 25 (Week 9)

  • UCLA at Indiana — 12:00 p.m., FOX
  • Rutgers at Purdue — 12:00 p.m., Big Ten Network
  • Northwestern at Nebraska — 12:00 p.m., FS1
  • Illinois at Washington — 3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network
  • Minnesota at Iowa — 3:30 p.m., CBS
  • Wisconsin at Oregon — 7:00 p.m., FS1
  • Michigan at Michigan State — 7:30 p.m., NBC

Off this week: Ohio State, Penn State, Maryland, USC.

Patrick Previty
