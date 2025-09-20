College football's best games on the Week 4 schedule you should watch today
As the Week 4 college football schedule gets underway today, we highlight those most important games that you should be watching this weekend.
This weekend brings us three games featuring head-to-head matchups involving ranked teams, with...
- A huge Big 12 opener between undefeated teams off to a fast start
- A marquee SEC debut for up-and-coming contenders looking to avoid their first loss
- A notable Big Ten matchup between potential sleeper College Football Playoff hopefuls
Here are the most important games on the Week 4 college football schedule today that we’ll be watching, and that you should, too.
All times Eastern
Texas Tech at Utah
Why watch? Who is the contender, and who is the pretender? Nothing is decided in late September, but this matchup of the two best teams in the Big 12 could end up playing a big role in the conference title race, and consequently what the College Football Playoff eventually looks like.
Texas Tech is posting around 60 points per game, but that average will definitely take a big hit lining up against a Utah defense that is playing its characteristically-physical style of football and will present a real challenge to Behren Morton and his targets.
Utah has been hammering people, too, with transfer quarterback Devon Dampier working under center as a bona fide dual threat, but his passing effort has been inconsistent and he’ll be challenged by a solid Red Raiders secondary.
Watch how Texas Tech’s defensive front, talked about as college football’s most-improved unit after the school’s offseason spending spree, is able to get pressure against a very good Utah offensive line anchored by stud tackles on the edges.
When to watch: 12 p.m. on Fox
--
Auburn at Oklahoma
Why watch? To see which of these undefeated SEC hopefuls actually belongs in the conversation as a possible insurgent contender in Atlanta down the road in a battle of dual-threat quarterbacks.
One of them will be making a homecoming of sorts, as Auburn’s Jackson Arnold, formerly Oklahoma’s Jackson Arnold, returns to Norman on a mission to prove he made the right decision this offseason.
So far, he’s good for just 173 passing yards per game, ranking 110th nationally, but Arnold has proven a solid runner at times, a key component of an Auburn ground game that ranks 16th in college football by averaging 242 yards per game.
Now he faces a Sooners defense under the personal direction of head coach Brent Venables and playing some ferocious football around the line of scrimmage -- just ask Michigan’s offense -- ranking 4th nationally allowing under a touchdown per game.
John Mateer pilots an Oklahoma attack good for 316 passing yards per game, 19th in the country, and is responsible for 9 all-purpose touchdowns, but also with 3 picks as he lines up opposite a strong Auburn defensive front.
When to watch: 3:30 p.m. on ABC
--
Michigan at Nebraska
Why watch? To see if this is the moment where Nebraska finally takes an important turn back towards national relevance, or if Matt Rhule’s comeback project is still stuck in neutral.
Rhule arrived at Nebraska with a reputation as a turnaround artist, stepping into apparent disasters and within a short time, saving programs and winning double digit games.
That sudden improvement has come in Year Three wherever Rhule has been: that’s when Temple went 10-4 after winning eight games the two years prior, and when Baylor went 11-3 after winning 1 game in Rhule’s first year and 7 in his second there.
Now, Rhule is undefeated through three games into his third year with the Cornhuskers, and it’s games like these that show fans progress is being made and separate the contenders from the pretenders in the Big Ten.
Michigan is in prove-it mode, too, after dropping a key road test at Oklahoma a couple weeks ago as its offense, led by No. 1 recruit Bryce Underwood at quarterback, failed to generate much momentum in that outing, and wants to avoid a 2-2 start.
When to watch: 3:30 p.m. on CBS
--
Florida at Miami
Why watch? To see if this is the moment Florida is finally forced to pull the plug on Billy Napier or if the Gators will respond on the road against a very good Hurricanes team and give their head coach a reprieve.
It definitely feels like time is running out on Napier after a dismal 1-2 start despite all the solid talent he’s put together on this roster, but losses against unranked USF and then by 10 at LSU last week have raised questions around in-game execution, coaching decisions, and the team’s discipline once again.
Now comes a second-straight road test against a top-five rival, one that ranks among the best offenses in the country, and that field an all too familiar quarterback.
Carson Beck was a two-year starter at Georgia with two wins over the Gators and now lines up at the helm of a potent Miami offense as the Heisman frontrunner leading a team that is an early favorite to make the College Football Playoff.
Florida has the defense to stand firm against Beck and the Hurricanes’ skill weapons early on, but can DJ Lagway match the production on his end? He hasn’t so far.
When to watch: 7:30 p.m. on ABC
--
Illinois at Indiana
Why watch? Because both of these teams could emerge as sleeper contenders to win the Big Ten title and make a run for the playoff, and what happens on this field could have a direct impact on the shape of the postseason field later on.
It’s definitely not often you can say that about an Illinois vs. Indiana game. Today marks the first time these teams have both been ranked and on the same field since 1950.
These have historically been two of the Big Ten’s punching bags over the decades, but suddenly both are in prime position to punch their way to the top of the league, and what happens in this game will help determine who is in a better position to do it.
The last time the Illini and Hoosiers met in a football game that had an impact on the Big Ten title picture was 1910, but that could change today.
When to watch: 7:30 p.m. on NBC
--
What else you should watch
Tulane at Ole Miss. Despite all the turnover, Ole Miss still has the pieces to go somewhere special, even if its defense allowed over 500 yards to Arkansas last week. Jake Retzlaff, the BYU transfer who won 11 games a year ago, is under center for Tulane, which can make an early case as the Group of Five option for the playoff with a good showing here. 3:30 p.m. on ESPN
Purdue at Notre Dame. Check in to see if the 0-2 Fighting Irish can get off to a fast start against overmatched Purdue, or if this team really is in trouble with their College Football Playoff hopes already in considerable peril. So far, Purdue has been able to throw the ball, and the Notre Dame secondary is suspect. 3:30 p.m. on NBC
South Carolina at Missouri. Beau Pribula and Ahmad Hardy are a dynamic duo for undefeated Mizzou heading into their SEC opener against a Gamecocks squad already down 0-1 in conference play and with LaNorris Sellers coming off a head injury. 7 p.m. on ESPN
Sam Houston at Texas. Arch Manning got booed by his own fans last week after some misfires and it’s time to start asking if the quarterback will really get it together this season. 8 p.m. on ESPN+
Michigan State at USC. One for the night owls, in Big Ten after dark with a very late kick back east. Southern Cal is finally ranked and clicking on offense with Jayden Maiava at the helm at quarterback, but their defense could face a surprising test against a Spartans offense posting 40 points per game with dual threat Aidan Chiles making plays. 11 p.m. on Fox
--