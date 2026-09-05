College Football’s Best Games on the Week 1 Schedule You Should Watch Today

The long offseason is over, and the 2026 college football schedule gets properly started today as the traditional Saturday slate of Week 1 games kick off around the country.

While the usual cupcake openers still abound for most major programs, there are a few matchups in various conferences that should give us a good time, and may even play a role in shaping the contours of the College Football Playoff down the line.

Here’s what we’ll be watching closely today, and what you should be watching, too.

What You Should Watch on the Week 1 College Football Schedule Today

All times Eastern

Clemson at 11 LSU

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Why watch? Because there’s only one chance to see Lane Kiffin make his LSU debut, and it comes under the lights in Baton Rouge against a Clemson program that is eager to use the occasion to prove they still belong in these games.

Kiffin was college football’s biggest coaching switch by far this offseason after jumping over from Ole Miss, leaving the Rebels’ fan base enraged, and bringing with him massive expectations that he can turn LSU back into a contender and etch himself a place in SEC lore by finally winning a national title.

First things first: Clemson. Coming off a forgettable 7-6 outing and not winning double digit games in two of the last three seasons, this former playoff behemoth that beat Nick Saban in two title games goes deep into SEC country to show it can still outclass a marquee opponent. Or not. We’ll see. A very new quarterback lines up against LSU’s defense on the road.

When? 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Boise State at 2 Oregon

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Why watch? All eyes are on the Ducks to emerge as the Big Ten’s next logical national championship contender, while the Broncos hope to prove they’re among the class of the newly-realigned Pac-12 and make what would be a massive statement.

Not that anyone expects that will happen. Boise State comes into this matchup as more than three touchdown underdogs. That’s despite returning some solid defensive contributors and bringing back what should be a decent rushing attack.

But the Ducks are still in another stratosphere. Dante Moore is back under center, flanked by elite blocking, a group of studs in the backfield, and what might be college football’s best all-round wide receiver corps. Not to mention another elite defense.

When? 3:30 p.m. on CBS

Baylor vs. Auburn

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Why watch? To see a solid SEC vs. Big 12 matchup between some decently-matched teams and featuring two coaches each looking to control the narratives around themselves in very different ways, and whether a former five-star SEC quarterback can make a statement of his own.

Once upon a time, DJ Lagway was Florida’s elite prospect under center. Now, he’s looking for a new start at Baylor, stepping into an aerial attack that ranked fourth nationally in output last season, and needs to perform again to keep head coach Dave Aranda employed.

Alex Golesh just landed at Auburn, a program that has won either 5 or 6 games in each of the last six seasons and is on its third coach in the last five years. Byrum Brown is a very skilled dual threat quarterback who should elevate this offense right away.

When? 3:30 p.m. on ABC

UCLA at Cal

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Why watch? What is now a Big Ten vs. ACC game on the West Coast, two pretty good quarterback prospects face off in a battle of teams with new head coaches.

Bob Chesney steps onto UCLA’s sideline after taking James Madison to the College Football Playoff, and still has former five-star Nico Iamaleava under center.

Cal brought over former Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi to lead its program, and has a potential phenom in Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, who put up more than 3,400 yards passing with 18 touchdowns as a true freshman.

When? 10:30 p.m. on ESPN