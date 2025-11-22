College football's best games on the Week 13 schedule you should watch today
As the Week 13 college football schedule gets underway today, we highlight those most important games that you should be watching this weekend.
Our latest taste of November football brings us two games featuring head-to-head matchups involving ranked teams on the same field with plenty on the line, including...
- A key SEC clash in Norman between one team on the make and another looking to play spoiler, and
- Big Ten rivals facing off in a matchup that could wreak havoc on the College Football Playoff picture
Here are the most important games on the Week 13 college football schedule today that we’ll be watching, and that you should, too.
What you should watch on the Week 13 college football schedule today
All times Eastern
Missouri at Oklahoma
Missouri is basically out of the College Football Playoff sitting at three losses and no wins over currently ranked teams, and even if it beat the Sooners that would likely not help get it back into the bracket, but the Tigers could have quite an effect on what the bracket looks like.
Oklahoma got back into the playoff after winning two-straight SEC road games against Tennessee and Alabama, flipping the narrative on a team most thought out of contention. But with two other losses, the Sooners have no margin for error. They must keep winning, or else.
When to watch: 12 p.m. on ABC
USC at Oregon
Unless something very strange happens, Ohio State and Indiana will play each other for the Big Ten championship, but what happens between the Trojans and Ducks could go a long way in shaping the exact pecking order in the College Football Playoff, too.
Oregon has one loss, to perfect Indiana, and is currently inside the bubble as an at-large selection and could even possibly afford another loss, but would rather beat a ranked conference opponent at home rather than give the selectors an argument to potentially push them out.
USC has two losses and is outside the bracket, facing a must-win scenario this week, and can force the selection committee into quite a decision if it can go into Autzen and knock off the ranked Ducks.
When to watch: 3:30 p.m. on CBS
Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech
Pittsburgh had a chance to elbow its way up the fluid ACC standings and make a move towards the playoff last week, but an ugly loss at home to Notre Dame put the kibosh on those ambitions.
But the Panthers can throw a monkey wrench into the ACC title race against a Yellow Jackets squad that has looked beatable despite being 9-1 and can clinch a spot in the conference championship game with a win here.
When to watch: 7 p.m. on ESPN
BYU at Cincinnati
BYU is currently the first team out in the latest College Football Playoff bracket after a costly 22-point loss to Big 12 leader Texas Tech, but could arrange a rematch for the conference championship if they can win out, starting in this matchup.
Cincinnati has dropped two straight games after a strong start, throwing its own Big 12 hopes into a blender, but remains a credible challenger and can get to Arlington by winning this game, and getting losses from Utah, Arizona State, and Houston. Stranger things have happened.
When to watch: 8 p.m. on Fox
College Football Playoff rankings for Week 13
Teams in bold would be in the College Football Playoff if it started today
- Ohio State
- Indiana
- Texas A&M
- Georgia
- Texas Tech
- Ole Miss
- Oregon
- Oklahoma
- Notre Dame
- Alabama
- BYU
- Utah
- Miami
- Vanderbilt
- USC
- Georgia Tech
- Texas
- Michigan
- Virginia
- Tennessee
- Illinois
- Missouri
- Houston
- Tulane
- Arizona State