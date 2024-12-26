College football games today: Bowl schedule for Thursday, Dec. 26
The college football bowl schedule marches on today, coming out of its Christmas break and into Boxing Day, kicking off three games on Thursday as a historic 2024 postseason continues.
That includes three matchups involving Power Four teams on the field, including a head to head game featuring Power schools.
Here’s what and how you can watch the college football bowl schedule today.
-
College football games today: Bowl schedule for Dec. 26
All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
GameAbove Sports Bowl
Pittsburgh vs. Toledo
Thurs., Dec. 26 | 2 p.m. | ESPN
Pittsburgh started the season 7-0 a long time ago and appeared to be an ACC title favorite, and by proxy a playoff hopeful, before finishing on a nasty five-game losing streak.
Toledo also struggled in its last two outings, but played well near the beginning of the season, including a dominant win on the road against SEC opponent Mississippi State.
Pitt had injury concerns at quarterback for much of the year, which could cut into the team’s offensive output in this game, as well.
But the Rockets should have most of their starters on the field, including their quarterback and top two wide receivers.
Pittsburgh has a 69.5 percent chance to win the game outright over Toledo, according to the College Football Power Index computer prediction model.
-
Rate Bowl
Rutgers vs. Kansas State
Thurs., Dec. 26 | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN
Not long ago, Kansas State was in the conversation for the Big 12 championship, but losing three games in a four-game span pretty much ended those hopes.
Rutgers completed a winning season for the second-straight year and is looking for its first consecutive postseason with a bowl victory since 2009.
Avery Johnson leads a Wildcats offense that should also have star back DJ Giddens on the field, and together they comprise college football’s 16th ranked rushing attack.
But the Scarlet Knights won’t have star rusher Kyle Monangai on the field after he opted out of the game to prepare for the NFL Draft.
Kansas State has a 69 percent chance to defeat Rutgers in the game, according to the College Football Power Index computer prediction model.
-
68 Ventures Bowl
Bowling Green vs. Arkansas State
Thurs., Dec. 26 | 9 p.m. | ESPN
Bowling Green could have been in the MAC title picture if not for an ugly start that included three losses in four early games and four defeats in its first six outings.
But it still has one of the country’s best tight ends, Harold Fannin, who has 100 grabs for 1,342 yards on the other end of quarterback Connor Bazelak’s passes.
Arkansas State has definitely been generous on defense, coming into bowl season ranked 112th out of 134 FBS teams in scoring, allowing teams to put 33 points on the board on average.
And the Red Wolves put up just under 25 points per game offensively, ranking 94th in the country, but do have a potent connection between quarterback Jaylen Raynor and wide receiver Corey Rucker.
-
College Football Playoff 2024 bracket
All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Fiesta Bowl
Penn State vs. Boise State
Tues., Dec. 31 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Penn State made a statement in a rout against SMU at home in the first round game, inspired by a defensive effort that returned two interceptions for touchdowns.
Now, the Broncos and Heisman finalist Ashton Jeanty await the Nittany Lions in the desert to test PSU’s strong run stop.
Line: Penn State -10.5
-
Peach Bowl
Texas vs. Arizona State
Wed., Jan. 1 | 1 p.m. | ESPN
Quinn Ewers had a hot start and then the Longhorns’ run game took over, fielding two 100-yard rushers in a 38-24 victory against Clemson at home in the first round.
That sets up a quarterfinal meeting with the Big 12 champion Sun Devils and tailback Cam Skattebo, who has 1,568 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground this season.
Line: Texas -13.5
-
Rose Bowl
Oregon vs. Ohio State
Wed., Jan. 1 | 5 p.m. | ESPN
The mood seemed dour in Columbus after the loss to Michigan, and then with news that Tennessee fans were apparently about to take over the Horseshoe, but the Buckeyes made the statement of the weekend by smashing one of the SEC’s best teams.
That sets up a rematch with the Big Ten champion Ducks, who beat OSU by a point back in October, and who boast one of college football’s most efficient and dynamic offenses.
Line: Ohio State -2.5
-
Sugar Bowl
Georgia vs. Notre Dame
Wed., Jan. 1 | 8:45 p.m. | ESPN
Notre Dame opened a big lead on Big Ten challenger Indiana in the first round, with Jeremiyah Love scoring a 98-yard touchdown, the longest score in College Football Playoff history, and then leaned on its defense to carry the way.
And that defense could find an angle against a Georgia offense that almost certainly won’t have starting quarterback Carson Beck as he considers surgery for his injured elbow, leaving the inexperienced Gunner Stockton under center to take on the Irish.
Line: Georgia -2.5
-
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
-
