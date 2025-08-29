College football games today: Week 1 schedule for Friday
The first full weekend of the 2025 college football season gets another early start with several notable games kicking off today under the lights across the country. Here’s your look at the full Week 1 schedule for Friday night lights in the NCAA.
Friday finds 11 more games on the college football schedule as the long Week 1 marathon continues heading into this weekend, including six matchups involving Power Four teams, with two head-to-head games featuring Power teams.
Those include the third-year debut of Deion Sanders at the helm in Colorado, a Big Ten sleeper that could make a playoff run later this year, and an SEC hopeful on the road against what could emerge as a Big 12 title contender.
Here’s your look at the complete Week 1 college football schedule for Friday, with all the games set to kick off today.
College football games on TV today: Week 1 schedule for Friday
All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Tarleton State at Army
Fri., Aug. 29 | 6 p.m. | CBSSN
Line: Army -14.5
Dewayne Coleman steps in at quarterback and the Black Knights also get Hayden Reed in the backfield to help put this team back in contention among the Group of Six.
FPI prediction: Army 83.3%
--
Western Michigan at Michigan State
Fri., Aug. 29 | 7 p.m. | FS1
Line: Michigan State -21.5
Sparty goes where Aidan Chiles can take it, and he gets some intriguing wide receiver transfers to help revive an offense that barely cracked 20 points per game last fall.
FPI prediction: Michigan State 84.3%
--
Kennesaw State at Wake Forest
Fri., Aug. 29 | 7 p.m. | ACCN
Line: Wake Forest -18.5
Wake Forest put up nearly 26 points per game last season, but faces a defense that allowed almost 32 points to opponents on average.
FPI prediction: Wake Forest 80.1%
--
App State at Charlotte
Fri., Aug. 29 | 7 p.m. | ESPNU
Line: App State -5.5
Appalachian State has won the previous three matchups against Charlotte, with the most recent being in 2020.
FPI prediction: App State 62.2%
--
Bethune-Cookman at FIU
Fri., Aug. 29 | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Line: FIU -31
Willie Simmons makes his debut as Florida International’s head coach in this game.
FPI prediction: FIU 98.2%
--
Western Illinois at Illinois
Fri., Aug. 29 | 7:30 p.m. | Peacock
Line: Illinois -45
Coming off a signature 10-win season, Illinois looks to get a strong start in this non-conference game with the bulk of this roster coming back, including quarterback Luke Altmyer, but that is quite a point spread.
FPI prediction: Illinois 99%
--
Wagner at Kansas
Fri., Aug. 29 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Line: Kansas -45.5
Kansas got off to a good start during the Week 0 game, a dominant victory against Fresno State, in which Jalon Daniels proved again he has the stuff to lead this team to something better.
FPI prediction: Kansas 99%
--
Auburn at Baylor
Fri., Aug. 29 | 8 p.m. | Fox
Line: Auburn -2.5
A very intriguing SEC vs. Big 12 in primetime and a good chance for each conference to get some early bragging rights.
Baylor started 2-5 last year before going on a nice six-game win streak to finish, while Auburn is hoping to get to .500 in Hugh Freeze’s third year with one of college football’s most promising wide receiver groups.
FPI prediction: Baylor 51.8%
--
Georgia Tech at Colorado
Fri., Aug. 29 | 8 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Georgia Tech -4.5
Coach Prime enters his third year without Shedeur or Travis, but he promises this is his best team at Colorado with Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter in at quarterback.
Tech brings back Haynes King under center and Jamal Haynes in the backfield, some key continuity for the Yellow Jackets, coming off a 7-6 finish a year ago.
FPI prediction: Colorado 52.7%
--
UNLV at Sam Houston
Fri., Aug. 29 | 9:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Line: UNLV -9.5
Dan Mullen and UNLV are hoping for some improvement in their second time out after struggling in a seven-point win against FCS opponent Idaho State last weekend.
FPI prediction: UNLV 78.2%
--
Central Michigan at San Jose State
Fri., Aug. 29 | 10:30 p.m. | FS1
Line: San Jose State -13.5
Central Michigan needs to get much better play on the offensive line and in the ground game, while the Spartans look to establish what was a successful passing attack last fall.
FPI prediction: San Jose State 75.4%
--
AP top 25 football rankings
First-place votes in parentheses
- Texas (25)
- Penn State (23)
- Ohio State (11)
- Clemson (4)
- Georgia (1)
- Notre Dame
- Oregon (1)
- Alabama
- LSU
- Miami
- Arizona State
- Illinois
- South Carolina
- Michigan
- Florida
- SMU
- Kansas State
- Oklahoma
- Texas A&M
- Indiana
- Ole Miss
- Iowa State
- Texas Tech
- Tennessee
- Boise State
--
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams
Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Picks
--