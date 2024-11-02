College football's top games today: Week 10 schedule, what you should watch
What could be a consequential weekend of college football games kicks off today as the Week 10 schedule gets underway across the country. Let’s look at what games you should be watching as events unfold across a busy Saturday.
Conference play is heating up as we move into November, so we’re heading into games that will have a direct effect on how league title races and the College Football Playoff chase eventually shake out.
Members of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee will keep a close eye on developments this weekend as their first official Top 25 rankings will be revealed in the coming days.
Happy Valley will play host to a game with enormous playoff implications, but we’ll see plenty of impactful games across the Power Four landscape, especially when it comes to at-large contenders.
Here are the games the Selection Committee will be keeping a close eye on, and you should, too, as the Week 10 college football schedule kicks off today.
College football’s top games today: Week 10 schedule, what you should watch
All times Eastern
Ohio State at Penn State
Why watch? James Franklin is 1-8 against top-five teams at Penn State and this weekend he has a chance to not only improve that mark, but end a 7-game losing skid to the Buckeyes and deal a major blow to their national title hopes with what would be their second loss. Ohio State has issues at tackle going up against a stout Penn State defensive front playing at home.
When to watch: 12 p.m. on Fox
-
Oregon at Michigan
Why watch? The road to a first-round CFP bye runs through the Big House for the Ducks, who are finding a groove moving into November, and Big Ten teams have struggled making this long trip. Michigan can’t throw the ball, but it can control clock and play some good defense when it wants to. An upset might be too much to look for, but Oregon needs to be on guard.
When to watch: 3:30 p.m. on CBS
-
Georgia vs. Florida
Why watch? Georgia is 1-1 in its big road tests this year and has another coming up, so it can ill afford to look past the Gators, who despite their struggles, have looked more confident over the last month of the season. This one could be closer than expected, and the selection committee will be watching to see how the Bulldogs look against an unranked SEC rival.
When to watch: 3:30 p.m. on ABC
-
Texas Tech at Iowa State
Why watch? Iowa State is 1 of 2 undefeated teams in the Big 12, but is in second-place behind BYU so not only has to keep winning, but needs the Cougars to slip up eventually, too. Texas Tech is still technically in the conference race and, despite a two-game losing streak, can move the ball and could challenge a Cyclones team that has played close games recently
When to watch: 3:30 p.m. on ESPN
-
Texas A&M at South Carolina
Why watch? Mike Elko is coming off a signature win against LSU and his Aggies remain the SEC’s only team undefeated in conference play, but the Gamecocks could present a unique challenge with their dominant front seven defense. The books are listing A&M as just a 2.5 point favorite here, which is notable.
When to watch: 7:30 p.m. on ABC
-
Pittsburgh at SMU
Why watch? Two teams that were an afterthought in the preseason ACC title conversation are suddenly a combined 14-1 and both undefeated in conference play, making their head-to-head matchup huge in not just the at-large CFP chase, but with a potential auto-bid also on the table. The winner still has to contend with Miami and Clemson, but would be in a better position.
When to watch: 8 p.m. on ACC Network
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams