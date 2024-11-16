College football games today: Week 12 scores, schedule for Saturday

College Football HQ

What you need to know as the Week 12 college football schedule kicks off today.
College football kicks off its Week 12 schedule today with some notable matchups across the country. Here is your guide to the full schedule and live scores for Saturday’s biggest games.

All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

LIVE ... Week 12 College Football Scores from Sports Illustrated

Ohio State at Northwestern
Sat., Nov. 16 | 12 p.m. | BTN
Line: Ohio State -28.5

Texas at Arkansas
Sat., Nov. 16 | 12 p.m. | ABC
Line: Texas -12

Utah at Colorado
Sat., Nov. 16 | 12 p.m. | Fox
Line: Colorado -11.5

Clemson at Pittsburgh
Sat., Nov. 16 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Clemson -11.5

Tulane at Navy
Sat., Nov. 16 | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
Line: Tulane -7

Mercer at Alabama
Sat., Nov. 16 | 2 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Alabama -41.5

Penn State at Purdue
Sat., Nov. 16 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Line: Penn State -28.5

Virginia at Notre Dame
Sat., Nov. 16 | 3:30 p.m. | NBC
Line: Notre Dame -23

Boston College at SMU
Sat., Nov. 16 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: SMU -19.5

Louisville at Stanford
Sat., Nov. 16 | 3:30 p.m. | ACCN
Line: Louisville -20.5

LSU at Florida
Sat., Nov. 16 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: LSU -4

Missouri at South Carolina
Sat., Nov. 16 | 4:15 p.m. | SECN
Line: South Carolina -14

Boise State at San Jose State
Sat., Nov. 16 | 7 p.m. | CBSSN
Line: Boise State -13.5

Arizona State at Kansas State
Sat., Nov. 16 | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Kansas State -8

Oregon at Wisconsin
Sat., Nov. 16 | 7:30 p.m. | NBC
Line: Oregon -14

Tennessee at Georgia
Sat., Nov. 16 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Georgia -10

New Mexico State at Texas A&M
Sat., Nov. 16 | 7:45 p.m. | SECN
Line: Texas -39

Washington State at New Mexico
Sat., Nov. 16 | 9:30 p.m. | FS1
Line: Washington State -10

Kansas at BYU
Sat., Nov. 16 | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN
Line: BYU -2.5

College Football Playoff Rankings

  1. Oregon
  2. Ohio State
  3. Texas
  4. Penn State
  5. Indiana
  6. BYU
  7. Tennessee
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Miami
  10. Alabama
  11. Ole Miss
  12. Georgia
  13. Boise State
  14. SMU
  15. Texas A&M
  16. Kansas State
  17. Colorado
  18. Washington State
  19. Louisville
  20. Clemson
  21. South Carolina
  22. LSU
  23. Missouri
  24. Army
  25. Tulane

What the College Football Playoff looks like today

Playoff seeding is not necessarily the same as the CFP top 25 rankings position, given some teams will be given higher seeds as conference champions

First-Round Byes

No. 1 Oregon
Presumed Big Ten champion

No. 2 Texas
Presumed SEC champion

No. 3 BYU
Presumed Big 12 champion

No. 4 Miami
Presumed ACC champion

First-Round Games

No. 12 Boise State at
No. 5 Ohio State
Winner plays No. 4 Miami

No. 11 Ole Miss at
No. 6 Penn State
Winner plays No. 3 BYU

No. 10 Alabama at
No. 7 Indiana
Winner plays No. 2 Texas

No. 9 Notre Dame at
No. 8 Tennessee
Winner plays No. 1 Oregon

First team out: Georgia

Second team out: SMU

