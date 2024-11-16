College football games today: Week 12 scores, schedule for Saturday
College football kicks off its Week 12 schedule today with some notable matchups across the country. Here is your guide to the full schedule and live scores for Saturday’s biggest games.
College football games, scores today: Week 12 schedule for Saturday
All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
LIVE ... Week 12 College Football Scores from Sports Illustrated
Ohio State at Northwestern
Sat., Nov. 16 | 12 p.m. | BTN
Line: Ohio State -28.5
Texas at Arkansas
Sat., Nov. 16 | 12 p.m. | ABC
Line: Texas -12
Utah at Colorado
Sat., Nov. 16 | 12 p.m. | Fox
Line: Colorado -11.5
Clemson at Pittsburgh
Sat., Nov. 16 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Clemson -11.5
Tulane at Navy
Sat., Nov. 16 | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
Line: Tulane -7
Mercer at Alabama
Sat., Nov. 16 | 2 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Alabama -41.5
Penn State at Purdue
Sat., Nov. 16 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Line: Penn State -28.5
Virginia at Notre Dame
Sat., Nov. 16 | 3:30 p.m. | NBC
Line: Notre Dame -23
Boston College at SMU
Sat., Nov. 16 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: SMU -19.5
Louisville at Stanford
Sat., Nov. 16 | 3:30 p.m. | ACCN
Line: Louisville -20.5
LSU at Florida
Sat., Nov. 16 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: LSU -4
Missouri at South Carolina
Sat., Nov. 16 | 4:15 p.m. | SECN
Line: South Carolina -14
Boise State at San Jose State
Sat., Nov. 16 | 7 p.m. | CBSSN
Line: Boise State -13.5
Arizona State at Kansas State
Sat., Nov. 16 | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Kansas State -8
Oregon at Wisconsin
Sat., Nov. 16 | 7:30 p.m. | NBC
Line: Oregon -14
Tennessee at Georgia
Sat., Nov. 16 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Georgia -10
New Mexico State at Texas A&M
Sat., Nov. 16 | 7:45 p.m. | SECN
Line: Texas -39
Washington State at New Mexico
Sat., Nov. 16 | 9:30 p.m. | FS1
Line: Washington State -10
Kansas at BYU
Sat., Nov. 16 | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN
Line: BYU -2.5
College Football Playoff Rankings
- Oregon
- Ohio State
- Texas
- Penn State
- Indiana
- BYU
- Tennessee
- Notre Dame
- Miami
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- Georgia
- Boise State
- SMU
- Texas A&M
- Kansas State
- Colorado
- Washington State
- Louisville
- Clemson
- South Carolina
- LSU
- Missouri
- Army
- Tulane
What the College Football Playoff looks like today
Playoff seeding is not necessarily the same as the CFP top 25 rankings position, given some teams will be given higher seeds as conference champions
First-Round Byes
No. 1 Oregon
Presumed Big Ten champion
No. 2 Texas
Presumed SEC champion
No. 3 BYU
Presumed Big 12 champion
No. 4 Miami
Presumed ACC champion
First-Round Games
No. 12 Boise State at
No. 5 Ohio State
Winner plays No. 4 Miami
No. 11 Ole Miss at
No. 6 Penn State
Winner plays No. 3 BYU
No. 10 Alabama at
No. 7 Indiana
Winner plays No. 2 Texas
No. 9 Notre Dame at
No. 8 Tennessee
Winner plays No. 1 Oregon
First team out: Georgia
Second team out: SMU
-
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams