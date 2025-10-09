College Football HQ

College football games today: Week 7 schedule for Thursday

What you can watch on the college football schedule as the Week 7 games kick off today.

James Parks

College football schedule for Week 7 kicks off today / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

College football digs deeper into its Week 7 schedule today as Thursday night action kicks off across the country under the lights, including with one playoff hopeful taking the field from the Group of Five ranks.

That spot is still very much open, although newly-ranked and undefeated Memphis, in addition to Navy, look like the favorites from the G5 cohort to get playoff consideration, but with plenty of football left to be played, including Thursday’s action.

Here’s what you need to know as college football’s Week 7 schedule continues today.

All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Louisiana Tech at Kennesaw State

Thurs., Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. on ESPNU

Two of the three highest-rated teams in Conference USA do battle in this matchup, as Louisiana Tech enters in second place at 2-0 in conference and 4-1 overall, while Kennesaw State is 1-0 in CUSA play and 3-2 on the year.

The winner of this game secures a much-stronger hold on the second-place position behind Western Kentucky, and the betting markets predict a close game, with the Bulldogs sitting at under a touchdown favorites.

Both teams have won their last three games, although Louisiana Tech has been putting up better numbers, scoring over 30 points in all three, while Kennesaw State has been held to under 30 points in its three-straight wins.

Line: Louisiana Tech -5.5

--

East Carolina at Tulane

Thurs., Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Tulane is still skirting around the edges of the College Football Playoff conversation from the Group of Five, sitting in fifth place in the American Conference at 1-0 with a 4-1 overall record, but that one loss was by 35 points on the road at Ole Miss.

With that on their record, the Green Wave will really have to impress for postseason attention when considering the competition they’re up against in their own league.

East Carolina has also fared poorly against Power Four competition, losing both those games against NC State and BYU, but the Pirates still field an offense that ranks among the 25 best in college football in total production.

Despite the presence of former BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff, the Tulane attack is just 102nd in the country in passing, still unable to eclipse 190 yards in the air per game.

Line: Tulane -6.5

--

Jacksonville State at Sam Houston

Thurs., Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. on CBSSN

This hasn’t been Sam Houston’s year. It’s 0-5 overall with an 0-2 mark in Conference USA competition and fields college football’s 132nd-ranked scoring offense, the fourth-worst in the country, with just 15 points per game on average.

Jacksonville State fell to 2-3 overall with a 17-point loss against Southern Miss last week, but is 1-0 in conference thus far with a 10-point win over Liberty on its resume.

With a win here combined with a Kennesaw State loss against Louisiana Tech, Jacksonville State could move into third-place in the Conference USA standings.

Line: Jacksonville State -7.5

--

Southern Miss at Georgia Southern

Thurs., Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. on ESPN2

Southern Miss sits atop the Sun Belt West divisional standings, but with little breathing room, as Troy and UL Monroe are also at 3-2 overall and 1-0 in conference play, creating a three-way tie in first place among that division.

Georgia Southern didn’t fare well in its one time out against Sun Belt competition, falling to James Madison in a 35-10 result, sitting at 85th in the country in scoring and 98th in rushing, and looking to improve to .500 in this test.

Line: Southern Miss -3.5

--

