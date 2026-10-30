College Football Games Today: Week 9 Schedule for Friday Night to Watch

The next phase of the Week 9 college football schedule gets underway today, with a tripleheader of games being played across the country on Friday.

Friday’s Week 9 slate is modest but features a what could be a close Big 12 battle and a pair of American Conference and MAC matchups.

Three FBS games are on the board, highlighted by a near-pick’em contest in Orlando.

College Football Today: Week 9 Schedule, Games on Friday

All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Tulane at Charlotte

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Fri., Oct. 30 | 7:00 p.m. | ESPN2

Line: Tulane -8.5 | Total: 47.5

Tulane (3-4, 1-2 American) looks to rebound from a disappointing loss to UTSA and get its season back on track against one of the conference’s weakest teams.

Charlotte (1-6, 1-2) snapped a long skid with a win over Temple last time out but still ranks near the bottom of the FBS in scoring offense and defense.

The Green Wave are favored on the road against a 49ers squad that has struggled to stop the run or generate consistent offense. Expect Tulane to control the line of scrimmage and dictate tempo in a lower-scoring American Conference matchup.

Baylor at UCF

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Fri., Oct. 30 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Baylor -1.5 | Total: 48.5

Both teams sit at 4-3 and 2-2 in Big 12 play, making this one of the more compelling Friday night games of the season.

UCF enters riding high after a double-overtime upset of then-No. 2 BYU, the program’s first win over an AP top-five team. Baylor is beginning a new chapter under interim coach Joe Klanderman following the midweek firing of Dave Aranda.

The Knights have been strong at home, while the Bears will look for a bounce-back response in their first game under new leadership.

Kent State at Sacramento State

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fri., Oct. 30 | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Line: Kent State -7 | Total: 46.5

Kent State (3-5, 2-2 MAC) travels west as a solid favorite against Sacramento State (1-7).

The Golden Flashes are coming off a solid win over Akron and will look to build momentum on the road. Sacramento State has struggled against FBS competition all season and ranks near the bottom of the conference in most major categories.

The relatively modest total suggests a controlled game in which Kent State’s ability to sustain drives and limit mistakes should prove more decisive.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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