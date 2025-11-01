College football's best games on the Week 10 schedule you should watch today
As the Week 10 college football schedule gets underway today, we highlight those most important games that you should be watching this weekend.
Our first taste of November football brings us three games featuring head-to-head matchups involving ranked teams on the same field with plenty on the line, including...
- An SEC matchup pitting a blue-blood badly in need of quality wins against a traditional conference punching bag playing some of its best football ever...
- A showdown on Rocky Top between a pair of two-loss hopefuls, one of which is in danger of having their season spiral out of control, and...
- Big 12 insurgents under the lights in a marquee matchup with gigantic playoff implications.
Here are the most important games on the Week 10 college football schedule today that we’ll be watching, and that you should, too.
What you should watch on the Week 10 college football schedule today
All times Eastern
Vanderbilt at Texas
Why watch? To see if an insurgent SEC contender can keep this train on the tracks and pass another test on the road against one of college football’s blue bloods.
For years the punching bag in the uber-dominant SEC, suddenly Vanderbilt is on top of the world, winning seven games before November for the first time since 1915 and beating three AP ranked opponents for the first time. Ever.
Inside the top-ten for the first time since 1937, the Commodores step onto a massive stage to make it four, against a vulnerable heavyweight in Texas, the preseason No. 1 team, but with questions around Arch Manning’s availability after his injury.
When to watch: 12 p.m. on ABC
Penn State at Ohio State
Why watch? In a season full of surprises and upsets, you get the feeling that something very strange could happen here.
Back in the preseason, this was supposed to be one of the games of the 2025 college football season. That is, before Penn State’s entire program exploded and James Franklin got fired, now 0-4 in Big Ten competition.
But the Buckeyes have been known to drop a regular season game they shouldn’t have, Nittany Lions defensive play-caller certainly knows what Ohio State wants to do on offense, and these matchups have been close in recent years.
When to watch: 12 p.m. on Fox
Navy at North Texas
Why watch? What happens in this Group of Five matchup could end up playing a role in the College Football Playoff in this battle of contrasts that should have plenty of points.
No team in college football runs the ball better than Navy. Few are worse at defending the run than North Texas. Few teams are better at throwing the ball than North Texas. And few are worse at stopping the pass than Navy. Both are good at scoring points: North Texas is No. 1, and Navy ranks No. 16.
It’s a study of contrasts between two teams trying to elbow their way to the top of the superb American Conference. Whoever wins the league is the favorite to rep the G5 in the playoff, and right now Navy is atop the standings.
When to watch: 12 p.m. on ESPN2
Georgia vs. Florida
Why watch? One of college football’s great rivalry games, and probably the most competitive action in the mid-afternoon window.
A pair of SEC powerhouses headed in seemingly very different directions. Georgia is 7-2 against Florida under Kirby Smart’s reign and in line to make the playoff yet again, while the Gators are looking for their fifth head coach since 2010. Georgia has had that many since 1964.
Florida can play some solid defense if it has a mind to, and has the firepower to give Georgia’s well-performing offense, led by quarterback Gunner Stockton, who has one turnover this year, some fits early on.
When to watch: 3:30 p.m. on ABC
Oklahoma at Tennessee
Why watch? This feels like an elimination game, pitting one potent offense against a smothering defense, between two teams whose season could be on the line.
Between the two, Oklahoma is in a worse position, given how brutal the second half of its regular season schedule looks, already coming off a loss to Ole Miss, its second of the season, and heading into this road test against the Vols.
John Mateer hasn’t looked himself since a hand injury, but the Sooners’ quarterback should find room against Tennessee’s secondary, and rely on OU’s excellent defense.
When to watch: 7:30 p.m. on ABC
Cincinnati at Utah
Why watch? Because what happens here will likely determine in part what the Big 12 title picture looks like and consequently the College Football Playoff.
The marquee matchup in the Big 12 finds Cincinnati looking to hold its place near the top of the conference, with Texas Tech and Houston sitting right behind and waiting to pounce. Cincy has won seven straight games and is just a 3-point loss to Nebraska in the opener away from being undefeated.
Utah has less margin for error sitting at 3-2 in conference play with losses to Texas Tech and BYU, but is averaging 48 points per game in its conference victories, and ranks 5th in FBS in rushing. And the Bearcats aren’t expected to have their leading rusher in this game...
When to watch: 10:15 p.m. on ESPN