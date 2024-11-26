How to watch the College Football Playoff rankings show today
Coming off another big weekend full of upsets and movement around the polls, it’s time for the College Football Playoff selection committee to reveal its fourth top 25 rankings.
With just one week left in the regular season, the race for the playoff is heating up, not to mention a crowded field atop the conference championship picture across the Power Four.
Arizona State made a huge statement in the Big 12, while SEC contenders Alabama and Ole Miss shocked the world with stunning road losses that will have an impact on the playoff picture.
Where does that leave things as we move into the next rankings selection process and as we draw closer to Selection Sunday?
Here’s your guide for how to watch the latest College Football Playoff rankings shows, along with what you need to know about the selection process.
How to watch the College Football Playoff rankings show today
- When: Tues., Nov. 26
- Time: 8 p.m. Eastern
- Where: ESPN network
When the College Football Playoff rankings come out
- Tues., Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.
- Tues., Nov. 12 at 8:30 p.m.
- Tues, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m.
- Tues., Nov. 26 at 8 p.m.
- Tues., Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.
- Sun., Dec. 8 at 12 p.m.
How does the College Football Playoff work?
The new 12-team College Football Playoff will feature the top-four conference champions, all of which will receive automatic bids as the Nos. 1-4 seeds.
Those top four teams will receive a first-round bye and automatically advance to the quarterfinals.
The other eight ranked teams will compete for positions among the Nos. 5-12 seeds in the bracket and will play their games on the home field of the higher-ranked team.
The committee selects the 12 best teams in the country using a process that aims to distinguish teams from each other by considering the following:
- Strength of schedule
- Head-to-head competition
- Outcomes vs. common opponents
- Other relevant factors, like availability of player, coach
