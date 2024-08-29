College football schedule: Predicting the best game every week in 2024
The 2024 college football season will make history unlike any other as we see the fruits of conference realignment and the expanded 12- team playoff, giving fans some marquee games to watch on the schedule, reviving old rivalries, creating new ones, and making each week count.
Ohio State will take on Oregon, which will play against Michigan, while Georgia will host Texas, which will play against rival Texas A&M for the first time in more than a decade. What are the must-watch games for every week of the 2024 season?
1. Notre Dame at Texas A&M
A matchup laden with playoff implications for the independent Irish and a key early litmus test for Mike Elko in his debut as Aggies head coach with a roster that can make a statement right off the bat.
What else? Clemson vs. Georgia. A clash between marquee brands and an early test for whether Dabo Swinney has been able to upgrade his offense to play up to par with the likes of the SEC's top team and national title favorite.
2. Texas at Michigan
A huge early test that will tell us a lot about both these blue-blood programs. Defending champ Michigan looks very different on the field and the sideline, while the SEC-bound Longhorns look to make a good impression before its conference slate.
What else? Tennessee vs. NC State. A look at two offenses debuting new quarterbacks after Grayson McCall transferred to the Wolfpack, and Nico Iamaleava takes over at QB1 for the Vols.
3. Alabama at Wisconsin
Bama should be favored by a good number here, but it's still notable to get an SEC team of this caliber going on the road to a Big Ten opponent. Kalen DeBoer steps in for Nick Saban and he has Jalen Milroe back under center to run what should be a fun offense.
What else? Arizona at Kansas State. An intriguing Big 12 matchup featuring two potential conference title contenders, pitting Arizona's potent passing attack against a Wildcat offense with Avery Johnson taking over.
4. Utah at Oklahoma State
A possible preview of the new-look Big 12 Championship Game, featuring an experienced Cowboys roster led by rushing champ Ollie Gordon against a strong Utah defense and quarterback Cameron Rising making a comeback.
What else? Tennessee at Oklahoma. One of the SEC's new matchups after expansion finds Vols coach Josh Heupel back at his alma mater, taking on a Sooners team that will face a real test against UT's strong pass rush.
5. Georgia at Alabama
One of the must-watch games of the season gives Kirby Smart a chance to avenge last year's SEC title game against the Crimson Tide in a matchup that will be a huge early test for DeBoer against the class of the SEC.
What else? Virginia Tech at Miami. With all the experience the Hokies return and the Hurricanes' noted transfer pickups, this ACC matchup is an important stepping-stone for these dark horse title hopefuls.
6. Clemson at Florida State
DJ Uiagalelei returns to Memorial Stadium, this time in the Seminoles uniform going against a stout Clemson front seven in a clash that will go a long way in determining who is the real ACC title favorite.
What else? Missouri at Texas A&M. All eyes are on Mizzou to prove last year wasn't a fluke and winning road games like this in the SEC are crucial to that project, especially against an Aggies team that can move the ball and play good defense.
7. Ohio State at Oregon
A possible, even likely, preview of the Big Ten Championship Game in a raucous Autzen Stadium. On one side, the Ducks' superb receiver group and strong line play. On the other, the Buckeyes' elite transfers and returning defensive contributors.
What else? Texas vs. Oklahoma... Ole Miss at LSU... Florida at Tennessee... Penn State at USC.
8. Georgia at Texas
A massive SEC showdown on the Forty Acres in a game that could help sort out the eventual No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. This is the moment for Texas to show it really belongs, and for Georgia to pass one of three critical road tests, with extra pressure if the Alabama game doesn't go as hoped.
What else? Alabama at Tennessee. A traditional SEC rivalry that has gone the Tide's way a ton recently, but DeBoer's team will be tested by the Vols' air attack and strong front seven rotation on the road.
9. Missouri at Alabama
While the Tigers play a more favorable schedule overall, this road trip remains their biggest challenge, and a win here would prove colossal for their playoff chances and as a blemish on DeBoer's early tenure.
What else? Florida State at Miami. A matchup of equal importance in the ACC, for the Seminoles who already have a loss and can't afford another, and the Hurricanes who want to take that next step against the league's top team.
10. Ohio State at Penn State
Always a must-watch in the Big Ten, the loser of this one probably doesn't have their playoff hopes shattered thanks to expansion, but this matchup is still a litmus test for the class of this conference, and the Nittany Lions return enough skill on both sides to make it a close one.
What else? Oregon at Michigan. We'll know more about whether Michigan was able to sort out its roster questions by this point in the season, and if this tilt against an elite Ducks team at home will have real CFP implications.
11. Georgia at Ole Miss
The last of Georgia's critical road tests comes against a Rebels team that should perform better than in last season's 52-17 loss in Athens. Ole Miss returns Jaxson Dart under center and scored blue-chip transfers, especially in the defensive front.
What else? Alabama at LSU... Oklahoma at Missouri... Florida State at Notre Dame... Clemson at Virginia Tech
12. Tennessee at Georgia
A closer look at how well Iamaleava and the Volunteers' skill players stack up against another elite Georgia defense that can rush the quarterback, and a rotation of Bulldog targets who can get behind Tennessee's secondary.
What else? LSU at Florida... Utah at Colorado... Oregon at Wisconsin... Texas at Arkansas.
13. Alabama at Oklahoma
By this point of the season, we'll see if the Sooners' new-look protection has been able to keep its offense clean as it lines up against what should be another strong Bama front seven, and another huge chance for OU to make a statement against one of the SEC's standard-bearers at home.
What else? Ole Miss at Florida. One of a murderer's row of late-season challenges for the Gators, who at least get the Rebels at home.
14. Michigan at Ohio State
The moment of truth for Ryan Day to test that "$20 million roster" against the arch-rivals who have taken the last three in this series. Ohio State clearly has the continuity advantage against the Wolverines, and needs to turn The Game back in its favor urgently.
What else? Texas at Texas A&M. Honestly, this could be the best game of the week, if not the year, as these old Lone Star State rivals finally get reacquainted, this time as members of the new SEC.
