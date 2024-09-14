College football's top games today: Week 3 schedule, what you should watch
There’s some early season intrigue in store as the Week 3 college football schedule kicks off today, with one ranked vs. ranked matchup involving the SEC and ACC, while some rivalry games get underway out west, and Kalen DeBoer takes the Crimson Tide north of the Mason-Dixon Line for the first time in more than a decade.
What should you be watching as the Week 3 games get started today? Get your remote ready: these are the marquee matchups you should have on your TV screens all day Saturday.
All times Eastern
Alabama at Wisconsin
Why watch? It’s not often we see the Crimson Tide on the road up north against a Power team, and the scene at Camp Randall will be pumped as the Badgers welcome Alabama for the first time since 1928. Tyler Van Dyke has the arm to test Alabama’s secondary, but SEC speed could still be the decisive edge, even if the Tide looked a little rusty against USF last week.
12 p.m. on Fox
LSU at South Carolina
Why watch? LSU is already 1-1 with its playoff hopes in peril and can ill afford another loss, especially in the SEC, and this matchup comes on the road against a Gamecocks squad that can play some serious defense up front. LSU can throw the ball and protect its quarterback, but if Carolina can stop the run early, this one should be close.
12 p.m. on ABC
Boston College at Missouri
Why watch? BC is one of college football’s surprises early this year and is playing some dynamic offense with dual-threat quarterback Thomas Castellanos at the helm, but a road trip to the SEC against a balanced Mizzou team that is playing excellent defense right now will be a tough test.
12:45 p.m. on SEC Network
Texas A&M at Florida
Why watch? A pair of 1-1 SEC teams both need a win after losing to ranked teams at home in their openers. Florida will try to play two quarterbacks, a strategy that has brought mixed results historically, but freshman DJ Lagway gave a good first impression last week, and Gator fans want to see more, while Steve Spurrier has said Graham Mertz deserves another chance.
3:30 p.m. on ABC
Tulane at Oklahoma
Why watch? Tulane harassed Kansas State most of last week and nearly pulled off the upset and remains one of the Group of Five’s best playoff hopefuls. And it could find some angles against an OU offense that was stuck in molasses last week in a close game against a Houston team it should have blown out. The Sooners make their SEC debut against the Vols next week and need a good showing.
3:30 p.m. on ESPN
Oregon at Oregon State
Why watch? Traditionally one of college football’s great November rivalries, conference realignment monkeyed with the schedule of the Civil War game, now a September tilt. Oregon has looked vulnerable in its first two games, winning by a combined 13 points and there are questions around both lines of scrimmage against a Beavers team that wants to make a big statement.
3:30 p.m. on Fox
Colorado at Colorado State
Why watch? A shot at revenge for the Rams, who played the Buffs close in a hotly-contested rivalry game last season that included a hit that put Travis Hunter in the hospital. Coach Prime is 1-1 after the Nebraska loss and facing increasingly tougher questions, and is under pressure to get things right.
7:30 p.m. on CBS
