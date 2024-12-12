LSU football schedule 2025: Tigers games, dates, opponents
Brian Kelly slipped to an 8-4 regular season record in his third year at LSU, and now has a chance to look ahead as the team’s 2025 football schedule has been released.
It all begins with a notable road test at the end of August against one of the ACC’s two College Football Playoff teams in a rematch of a famous national championship game.
Here’s what LSU has to look forward to in 2025 on its football schedule, with a glimpse at how the program has fared against its forthcoming opponents.
LSU football schedule 2025
Aug. 30 at Clemson
Sept. 6 vs. Louisiana Tech
Sept. 13 vs. Florida
Sept. 20 vs. Southeastern Louisiana
Sept. 27 at Ole Miss
Oct. 4 Idle
Oct. 11 vs. South Carolina
Oct. 18 at Vanderbilt
Oct. 25 vs. Texas A&M
Nov. 1 Idle
Nov. 8 at Alabama
Nov. 15 vs. Arkansas
Nov. 22 vs. Western Kentucky
Nov. 29 at Oklahoma
LSU football schedule analysis
Clemson: LSU owns a 3-1 edge on the Tigers, most recently playing to a 42-25 win with Joe Burrow at the helm to win the 2019 national championship.
Louisiana Tech: Not since 1904 has LSU lost to the Bulldogs, although these schools have played just 4 times since 1941, the last time out a 38-21 win for the Tigers.
Florida: These rivals have played to a 34-34-3 tie over the years, with the Gators winning in a 27-16 upset against ranked LSU in 2024.
Southeastern Louisiana: LSU is 2-0 against the Lions by a combined 79 to 7 count in games back in 1949 and more recently a 31-0 meeting in 2018.
Ole Miss: These rivals have split the last four meetings, but LSU is still ahead 66-42-4 and won the most recent game, a 29-26 overtime win against the Rebels, in 2024.
South Carolina: LSU is 20-2-1 against the Gamecocks all time, winning 36-33 in 2024.
Vanderbilt: LSU hasn’t lost to the Commodores since 1990 and holds a 25-7-1 advantage in the series, coming out ahead 24-17 in the 2024 meeting.
Texas A&M: These schools have split the last seven matchups since the famous 74-72 game in 2018, and while LSU is 36-24-3 all-time, the Aggies won in 2024 by a 38-23 count.
Alabama: Brian Kelly knocked off the Tide in a 32-31 thriller in 2022, but Bama took the last two games, including a 42-13 rout in 2024.
Arkansas: Winners in the last three in this series, LSU is 45-23-2 against the Razorbacks, most recently winning 34-10 in the 2024 matchup.
Western Kentucky: LSU is 2-0 in the series against the Hilltoppers, winning 48-20 in 2015 and 42-9 in the 2011 game.
Oklahoma: LSU improved to 3-1 all-time against the Sooners after a 37-17 victory in 2024.
